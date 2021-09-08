8th September 2021: Thanks to growing partnerships and trade collaboration between the UK and Mexico, the world’s largest legal directory consultancy, Kidd Aitken, has established a team based in Mexico. Our Mexican team enables us to work in real-time with our clients in the US, Central, and Latin American time zones, from Alaska to Argentina.

This office is in addition to our UK HQ and network of international team members, based around the world. We support over 200 law firms globally and we are proud to have laid the foundation for an international office network to match our international clientele.

Daniel Kidd

The Mexican team comprises co-founder and director Daniel Kidd, and new coordinators Nikita Bout King, Raisah Ali and Victoria Soria Morales. The high-quality standards of the Kidd Aitken team continues with these appointments. Both Nikita and Raisah have MBAs and Victoria has a BA in International Affairs, while also having spent six months with the General Consulate of Spain.

Both Daniel and co-founder Jacob Aitken wanted to establish a team in Mexico to collaborate effectively in real time with current and prospective clients across US and Latin American markets.

Opening the Mexico office was made easier with cross-border collaboration and help from a number of local firms, with which Kidd Aitken has built strong relationships since first meeting at the LexMex conference in 2015.

A big thank you to Yves Hayaux du Tilly of Mexican law firm NHG (Nader, Hayaux y Goebel), Chairman of the Mexican Chamber of Commerce in Great Britain (MexCC) at the time, and Hector González Graf of MGGL (Marván, González Graf y González Larrazolo S.C.), a boutique employment law firm in Mexico. Kidd Aitken provides legal directory submissions services to MGGL and, in turn, MGGL kindly supported the founding of Kidd Aitken’s Mexico-based team by offering legal representation and guidance.

Another valuable connection has been with Workslog. They kindly provided recruitment and human resource services to Kidd Aitken in Mexico.

We are grateful to the team at the Mexican Chamber of Commerce for hosting events such as LexMex that aim to foster international relationships between industry colleagues and companies. Undoubtedly, without these events, it would have been more complicated to establish a Mexican office.

Jacob Aitken says, “We’re delighted to have founded our first international office in Mexico. It allows Kidd Aitken to get closer to our US and Latin American clients and is a reflection of our truly global operations and aspirations. We very much appreciate the invaluable assistance from our friends and colleagues at MGGL and the MexCC. This move is a highly successful example of international cooperation between Mexican and British companies.”

This move has been central to Kidd Aitken’s growth strategy. Four new employees have joined the team over the past few months, and there are further expansion plans in the near future.

Daniel Kidd says, “Establishing another Kidd Aitken team has been a big step for us as a company. Clients have already commented saying how helpful it is to have team members in the same time zone and able to work together simultaneously. Coupled with our strong growth plans, we really look forward to seeing what the future holds. For me ‘on the ground’, it’s been especially exciting. To witness all of our work come to fruition and see the strengthening of relationships with our Mexican colleagues and partners. Long may both continue to flourish.”

Yves Hayaux du Tilly, expressed, “One of MexCC’s flagship events has been LexMex, in collaboration with The Law Society and The Bar Council. Over the years, LexMex has gathered Mexican, English and Welsh barristers, solicitors, lawyers, in-house counsels, judges, academics and law-makers to discuss the most important legal developments in Mexico and the United Kingdom. With a vision to create closer ties, nurture relationships and collaboration to better serve our clients.

“The MexCC is proud that its continued efforts throughout the years have translated into success stories such as Kidd Aitken’s international expansion via Mexico. And the now well-established judicial collaboration between the Mexican and English judiciaries engrained by the direct participation of the Mexican Supreme Court and the English Courts of Justice in LexMex. This is the kind of legacy the MexCC has worked to achieve and shall continue to work towards. We are very proud and pleased.”

If you or your law firm are based in a time zone across the US, Central America or Latin America, get in touch with us for a personal consultation on your legal directory submissions requirements. In either English or Spanish.

Are you interested in joining Kidd Aitken? We are always looking for bright and enthusiastic individuals to join the team. Wherever you’re based.

For more information visit www.kiddaitken.com.

