A third of employees are too busy to take time off, and 63% state “having nowhere to go”

During International Stress Awareness Week, e-days warns of wellbeing and burnout issues in businesses with reports of a 32% rise in anxiety-related issues since March

Nottingham, UK. 4th November: A third of employees are too busy to take holiday, with another 63% stating “there’s nowhere to go” when asked why so many had the majority of their holiday left to take.

Recent poll results gathered by e-days, the absence intelligence company found that 28% of people felt too busy at work to take holiday, and another 63% chose not to because COVID-19 restrictions had impacted their travel plans. This comes after data gathered from 50,000 of their users found that 37% of workers had more than 14 days of holiday left to take before the end of the year.

e-days Too Busy

At the same time, e-days partner Doctor Care Anywhere, a private online GP service, released data that highlighted a worrying trend since March with a rise in anxiety-related bookings as a proportion to overall appointments made. This 32% rise, alongside many employees choosing not to take annual leave this year, suggests business leaders will face both wellbeing and burnout challenges within their workforce.

Steve Arnold, CEO of e-days commented: “With International Stress Awareness week taking place between the 2nd and 6th November it is important that organisations realise the impact of these issues. Work-life balance is key to employee wellbeing and helping to avoid any potential burnout. Providing services that support workforces during stressful periods will lead to a stronger, happier, and more positive workforce. With days growing shorter it is vital that organisations acknowledge the potential impact to employee wellbeing and encourage staff to take time out to prioritise their mental health.”

Dr Kate Bunyan, Chief Medical Officer at Doctor Care Anywhere, added: “Providing workforces with wellbeing and mental health support has never been more important, and COVID-19 has unfortunately highlighted this. There is no denying that the pandemic has challenged organisations, but ensuring that employees are taking the time to rest, relax and recuperate, while offering them online services during stressful times is so important as we move into winter.”

ENDS

About e-days

Founded by CEO Steve Arnold and CTO Chris Moseley, e-days is an award-winning, cloud-based absence management system that makes holiday and absence tracking easy and accurate for organisations of all sizes, anywhere in the world. e-days delivers for more than 1,500 customers across 120 countries, including brands such as Canon, ASOS, AXA, Monster Energy, Barclays, and Sony.

The e-days mission is to provide organisations with a global solution that saves time and money associated with processing employee absence. The company enables its customers to achieve better resourcing insight for planning purposes, and also plays a key role in helping organisations to improve employee wellbeing - both for the good of the employee and for the wider health implications this has on organisational success.

Website: https://www.e-days.com

Twitter: @edayssoftware

About Doctor Care Anywhere

Doctor Care Anywhere is a doctor-founded digital healthcare company. From anytime appointments, fast and convenient prescriptions, to safe and secure patient records, Doctor Care Anywhere is a complete virtual GP service that simplifies healthcare for patients, clinicians and businesses that can be used anywhere in the world.

Website: https://doctorcareanywhere.com/

Twitter: @DrCareAnywhere

--

Press enquiries

For all media requests, please contact Rachel Johnstone

rjohnstone@thecommsco.com // 0203 697 6680