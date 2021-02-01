Nissin Foods presents the taste of Asia to Europe with a strong campaign

Japanese company kicks off 2021 with authentic recipes, appealing packaging designs and videos from masterful Asian chefs

Eschborn (Germany), 1st February 2021 - Japanese company Nissin Foods, known as the inventor of instant noodles, is launching this year's “This is Asian Noodles” campaign on the 1st of February for the first time in several European countries.

“In every cup” - that's the campaign's motto. Twelve spots featuring star and street food chefs show the exciting and flavourful world of Asian food and noodle culture, which can be found in every cup of the “Cup Noodles” brand. The range, which features soup style and stir-fry style products, brings authentic Asian flavour to consumers. It takes little time and effort to create a delicious meal which is tasty not only at home, but also in the office and on the go.

The campaign relies on high reach. In addition to digital, PR, social media and POS, the comprehensive measures also include TV for the first time. Moreover, the campaign is launched in multiple European countries for the first time, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Denmark.

“With our 'This is Asian Noodles' campaign, we would like to invite consumers to discover the variety of our 'Cup Noodles' this year. Whether stir-fry style or soup style, each cup contains the expertise of Asian noodle making,” explains Tomomitsu Taue, Marketing Director Nissin Foods Europe. “The growth trend in the Asian dry ready meals segment is still continuing. We recognize the consumers' desire for real taste variety and offer an alternative to usual ready meals.”

More information about Nissin Foods and this year's campaign “This is Asian Noodles” is available at the website as well as on Nissin’s social media channels: Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Cup Noodles are available as Soba (stir-fry style) and Soups (soup style) in the following flavours:

Cup Noodles Soba

Classic

Teriyaki

Yakitori Chicken

Chili

Thai Curry

Sukiyaki Beef

Peking Duck

Cup Noodles Soups

Chicken Teriyaki

Beef Sukiyaki

Kaisen Seafood

Pork Tonkotsu

About Nissin

Nissin Foods Group founder Momofuku Ando invented the world's first instant noodles, “Chicken Ramen”, in Japan in 1958. Cup Noodles from Nissin are now available in over 80 countries worldwide. With its products, Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd. is the market leader in Japan in the instant noodles category and occupies strong market positions in many other countries.

The Nissin Foods Group has set itself the goal of bringing joy and moments of pleasure to consumers in their everyday lives with its products and, based on this self-image as an “Earth Food Creator”, to enrich food culture worldwide with its Japanese influences.

