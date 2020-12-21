London, Zurich, 21st December 2020 - ThomasLloyd has made a significant addition to its executive management team with the appointment of Vivienne Maclachlan as Group Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished British professional with Scottish roots, Ms. Maclachlan will take on the role of Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and become a member of the Executive Board of the Group parent company. The global investment and advisory firm is currently establishing its new European headquarters in Zurich. The appointment of Ms. Maclachlan confirms ThomasLloyd's growth strategy which is demonstrated with a sustained talent acquisition campaign which will see in the medium term around 100 new jobs created in Zurich.

"I am delighted that we have succeeded in appointing Ms. Maclachlan, a highly accomplished and experienced financial specialist," commented T.U. Michael Sieg, Chairman and Group CEO of ThomasLloyd Group. "She will further develop the solid financial foundation of our company and thus drive the international growth course from Zurich."

Ms.Maclachlan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Alfa Financial Software Plc in London, where she led the IPO of the group which was considered as one of the top tech floats in 2017 with a market capitalisation of more than one billion GBP. Prior to that, the trained auditor held various positions at the renowned consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - including Director, Capital Markets advising international clients.

"I have come to know Vivienne Maclachlan as an extremely entrepreneurial person, with a tremendous amount of experience in all aspects of corporate transformation. She is, therefore, an important part of the management team and will significantly shape the development of ThomasLoyd in the years to come," remarked Sieg.

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors. In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage, investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now one of the world’s leading impact investors and providers of climate financing. Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 3,7 billion EUR for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further information can be found at: www.thomas-lloyd.com