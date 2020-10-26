Zurich, October 26, 2020. The global Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd is strengthening its management team in Zurich with Manuela M. Froehlich. As Managing Director, Head of Business Development and Sales Support EMEA, the seasoned and accomplished professional will further develop both the sales activities of the group and its recently launched digital investment platform for sustainable assets and she will design the platform with a view to meeting current client needs. She is ideally qualified to do so, having held similarly challenging positions, most recently as Global Head of Business Development for the LRI Group, an investment services company based in Luxembourg that structures and manages alternative investment strategies for asset managers and investors. Prior to that, she worked for the Aquila Group, a pan-european alternative investment manager in the area of real assets.

Manuela M. Froehlich is also a co-founder of Fondsfrauen, the largest German-speaking career network for women in the fund and finance industry. Therefore, she is well connected and established in the European financial sector. “It is a very exciting time to join a leading independent asset manager and impact investor, that is a pioneer in sustainable infrastructure and climate financing in Emerging Markets. Its unique investment solutions are tailored to a wide range of private and institutional investors and deliver a meaningful impact. ThomasLloyd’s ambitious plans are very motivating and I am delighted about the opportunity to contribute to this success story with all my expertise, experience and lots of passion!", said Manuela Froehlich.

"She enhances and completes our management team in several respects: On one hand, Ms. Froehlich is an experienced leader with a talent for action, who has already proven herself several times with her expertise and client contacts. On the other hand, she is well-versed with the needs of our core clients which includes financial intermediaries, private banks, asset managers and family offices, as well as institutional investors and public institutions. Surely, she will contribute into our major leap in building new business relationships," commented T.U. Michael Sieg, Group CEO of ThomasLloyd on the new addition. "She will build and lead a key team in Zurich that is expected to grow into a total of 25 professionals in the coming months," he added.

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors. In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage, investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now one of the world’s leading impact investors and providers of climate financing. Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 4.1 billion USD for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further information can be found at: www.thomas-lloyd.com