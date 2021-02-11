Technology to help legal teams close deals more efficiently, as businesses look to bounce back post COVID-19

DB Schenker and Shoosmiths lead the way in adoption amongst ThoughtRiver’s global client list

London, UK. 11 February 2021: ThoughtRiver, the first mover and market leader in pre-signature contract review, today launches its Contract Acceleration Platform (CAP). ThoughtRiver’s CAP enables in-house legal teams and the law firms serving them to contract faster, with less risk.

As noted in Harvard Business Review, contracting is an activity that few companies do efficiently or effectively. It has been estimated that inefficient contracting causes firms to lose between 5% to 40% of the value on a given deal.

ThoughtRiver Contract Acceleration Platform

ThoughtRiver, whose clients include professional services firm PwC, has launched its artificial intelligence powered CAP to identify, in seconds, the issues in a contract based on the client’s legal playbook, previously signed agreements, and agreements negotiated by others. A user can then triage agreements, rapidly create and maintain issues lists, negotiate and remediate contracts quickly. This allows lawyers to collaborate effectively with colleagues.

Tim Pullan, Founder and CEO at ThoughtRiver stated, “Manual legal reviews slow negotiation, eat margins and kill deals every day. It is a massive problem affecting billions of transactions. The fault lies not with lawyers but the lack of effective tools to help them deliver fast legal review. So I’m thrilled to be launching our Contract Acceleration Platform, which helps lawyers and their business colleagues focus on negotiating, and on closing deals more quickly, with less risk.”

Joe Stephenson, Partner at Shoosmiths and Head of Cia (Shoosmiths’ AI contract review service, powered by ThoughtRiver) added: “The new features we have seen integrated by the ThoughtRiver team present a really exciting next phase for Cia. This gives us much richer analysis of key risks and will further accelerate contracting for our clients. We’ll be working alongside ThoughtRiver to ensure our Cia clients harness the full power of this “big data”.”

Mark Rodgers, General Counsel, ANZ, DB Schenker, also commented: “ThoughtRiver already helps my team in ANZ to cover more ground in less time by making their contract review work much more efficient. We are now looking to scale ThoughtRiver’s Contract Acceleration Platform across our global legal operations.”

Tim Pullan will be presenting a free webinar that showcases the vision, and the product itself on the 17th of February, for which you can sign up here: https://content.thoughtriver.com/live-webinar-contract-acceleration.

About ThoughtRiver

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, ThoughtRiver provides software to leading corporate legal departments and law firms and ALSPs, globally. Its Contract Acceleration Platform uses artificial intelligence to identify issues in contracts and then provides a series of workflow tools to enable rapid and effective issue resolution. It enables lawyers and their business partners to contract faster, with less risk.

About Contract Acceleration

Contract acceleration supports deal-making by giving lawyers the tools to optimise and organise the legal review, something which is at the heart of transactions both large and small. Contract acceleration works by focusing internal and external parties on the key issues that need to be resolved, and increases efficiency when it comes to irrelevant detail and superfluous redlining. Contract Acceleration technology significantly reduces the manual labour of lawyers and reduces risk when distilling, communicating and resolving issues to close a deal.

Media enquiries

For all media enquiries, please contact Rachel Johnstone: rjohnstone@thecommsco.com / 020 3697 6680