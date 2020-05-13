End-to-End Services Help Transform the Capabilities of Enterprise Security Operations

London, UK – 13th May 2020 – ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced enhancements to their professional services offering, including new Assessment and Consulting Services. First launched in 2017, ThreatQuotient’s global Professional Services team has continuously evolved to meet and exceed the changing needs of organisations at all levels of security operations and threat intelligence maturity. By providing the core capabilities to assess, design and build a threat-centric security operations function, ThreatQuotient is enabling organisations to transition from traditional signature-based monitoring, detection and response to an external, threat-focused program.

ThreatQuotient Logo

“At ThreatQuotient, we know building a security operations program is hard, and building one that is threat-centric is even more difficult. Our team is here to help at every stage – from assessing whether a company will get value out of a threat intelligence program, all the way to helping the most mature and sophisticated teams diversify their use cases,” said Jonathan Couch, SVP Strategy, ThreatQuotient. “With over 50 years of combined commercial and government threat intelligence and operational cybersecurity experience on the services leadership team, we are uniquely qualified and positioned to tailor solutions that meet the distinct needs and demands of an organisation’s security operations.”

In addition to the current services of implementation, training and development, ThreatQuotient now offers consulting services that range from an initial assessment of current threat intelligence capabilities, to more in-depth and long-term process development. The ultimate goal is to mature a program to the point that a team can confidently address specific use cases like spear phishing, threat hunting and vulnerability management. ThreatQuotient’s services can educate new cyber intelligence teams, refocus teams onto specific classes of threats, and operationalise an intelligence practice.

ThreatQuotient’s Professional Services also guide the development of a strategic plan, which embeds threat intelligence within all functions of security operations, by taking into account stakeholder analyses, risk identification and a one to three year growth plan. In addition, ThreatQuotient enables security executives to leverage the application of global threat intelligence to communicate effectively with their business leadership.

ThreatQuotient will help organisations seamlessly deploy the ThreatQ platform into their ecosystem, however, companies do not have to be users of the platform to take advantage of ThreatQuotient’s services to mature their operations and learn how to implement threat intelligence. ThreatQuotient’s experts can provide additional support to create automated workflows, develop and/or map attributes against data sets or feeds, auto-enrich indicator sets, or provide specific deployment actions against intelligence. For example, since first integrating with MITRE ATT&CK in early 2018, ThreatQuotient has helped customers adopt and integrate the framework into their workflows to achieve a holistic view of their organisation’s specific attack vectors and what needs to be done to effectively mitigate those attacks and defend against adversaries.

“ThreatQuotient’s services team uses best practices for threat intelligence and training to consult on applying the right processes and workflows, accelerating detection and response, and integrating ThreatQ with each enterprise’s unique ecosystem of pre-existing technologies to extend the architecture of their security operations,” said Anthony Perridge, VP International, ThreatQuotient. “With our new assessment service, ThreatQuotient extends to help organisations that are new to threat intelligence answer an important but difficult question – are we ready to get value from a cyber threat intelligence program? If they are not, we can work to get them ready and help set up the people, processes, and technologies necessary to integrate intelligence into security operations and cyber risk management programs.”

For more information about ThreatQuotient’s Professional Services, download the datasheet here: https://www.threatq.com/professional-services/

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient’s mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations with a platform that accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools. Integrating an organisation’s existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace, ThreatQuotient’s solutions reduce noise, highlight top priority threats and automate processes to provide greater focus and decision support while maximising limited resources. ThreatQuotient’s threat-centric approach supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management, and also serves as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit https://threatquotient.com.

Media Contact:

Imtiaz Mufti

Associate Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

imtiaz@c8consulting.co.uk