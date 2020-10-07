ThreatQ platform’s data-driven approach to SOAR can free-up two to three full-time security analysts for higher level tasks



London, UK. – 7th October 2020 - ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced the company’s inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions*. As defined by Gartner, SOAR solutions “combine incident response, orchestration and automation, and threat intelligence (TI) management capabilities in a single platform.”



SOAR platforms are evolving towards what ThreatQuotient has been developing for years – a full featured security operations platform designed to provide companies the relevant, contextual intelligence and automation needed to support multiple teams and capabilities. Threat intelligence is essential for security operations, and ThreatQuotient’s data-driven approach to SOAR provides high confidence in the intelligence being used, the decisions that are made and the incident response workflows that are executed.



ThreatQ™ is the engine behind this approach: a threat-centric security operations platform that aggregates, scores, and prioritises intelligence. With ThreatQ serving as a SOAR platform, organisations can unify their cybersecurity infrastructure and components into a single defense ecosystem, allowing them to accelerate security investigations and significantly improve the mean time to respond to cyberthreats. Additional use cases for ThreatQ beyond SOAR include threat intelligence management, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management.



“We are encouraged by the evolving definition and industry understanding of SOAR, which is becoming more inclusive of threat intelligence and security incident response platforms,” said John Czupak, President and CEO. “ThreatQuotient’s approach to SOAR platforms starts with the threat, because we believe you cannot defend against or respond to what you do not understand. We believe Gartner’s latest Market Guide for SOAR Solutions validates the growing need for tools that are complementary to an organisation’s arsenal of products and processes already in place. We are committed to continuing to meet the market need for a security operations platform that improves the effectiveness of the SOC.”



Customer-controlled prioritisation within ThreatQ is based on an organisation’s risk profile and their own set of scoring parameters, and ThreatQ automatically filters out noise and reveals the right priorities for action. To ensure teams remain focused on high-priority threats and to reduce false positives, the self-tuning Threat Library automatically learns, recalculates and reevaluates priorities based on a continuous flow of new data and context into ThreatQ. Through automation and optimisation, ThreatQ can achieve results such as freeing-up two to three full-time security analysts for higher level tasks.



To learn more about ThreatQuotient’s key differentiators from other SOAR platforms, please click here: https://www.threatq.com/threatq-fills-soar-platform-needs/



*Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions, Claudio Neiva, Craig Lawson, Toby Bussa, Gorka Sadowski; 21st September 2020.



Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient’s mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations with a platform that accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools. Integrating an organisation’s existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace, ThreatQuotient’s solutions reduce noise, highlight top priority threats and automate processes to provide greater focus and decision support while maximising limited resources. ThreatQuotient’s threat-centric approach supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management, and also serves as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit https://threatquotient.com.



