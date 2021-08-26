Company recognised as a transparent and reliable vendor that supports security operations aligned with XDR’s vision

London, UK – 26th August 2021 – ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has presented ThreatQuotient with the 2021 Best Practices Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for excelling in Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Frost & Sullivan strictly reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries and believes that ThreatQuotient will emerge as a transparent and reliable vendor that supports security operations aligned with XDR’s vision.

ThreatQuotient’s security operations platform, ThreatQ, takes a data-driven approach to simplifying detection and response through high fidelity data management capabilities and near-endless integration options and capabilities. ThreatQ’s open integration architecture empowers customers to embrace XDR by fusing together disparate data sources, systems and teams through its innovative DataLinq Engine™. This adaptive engine imports and correlates external and internal data; curates and analyses data for decision making and action; and exports a prioritised data flow across the infrastructure for accelerated detection and response.

“ThreatQuotient is proud to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the XDR market,” said John Czupak, President and CEO, ThreatQuotient. “XDR is generating a tremendous deal of interest from security operations professionals and is becoming one of the most discussed topics in the cybersecurity industry. We approach XDR differently, as a destination towards which the market is evolving, not necessarily as a silver bullet solution. ThreatQuotient’s platform supports a wide range of use cases, from threat detection, investigation and response, making security operations more efficient and effective.”

Frost & Sullivan’s extensive and ongoing analysis on the XDR space, coupled with stringent award criteria, identified ThreatQuotient as a leading vendor-agnostic solution that aggregates data from a wide range of security controls (e.g., endpoint, cloud, network), enabling security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in a faster and more holistic manner. ThreatQuotient earned the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in XDR for strong overall performance in all categories: strategy effectiveness and execution, competitive differentiation, executive team alignment, stakeholder integration, price and performance value, customer purchase and ownership experience, and customer service experience.

Mikita Hanets, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, added, “In contrast to most early XDR offerings, the ThreatQ Platform enables security operations teams to ingest data from a wide array of security controls, whether they are from a single vendor or multiple providers. The company has an extensive list of out-of-the-box integrations that allow ThreatQuotient’s customers to start benefiting from those partnerships in a matter of minutes.”

According to the Frost & Sullivan award write-up, ThreatQuotient’s security operations platform already outperforms most early XDR offerings by enabling the correlation of threat data, integrating with a wide range of third-party solutions, and taking a data-driven approach to automation. Positioned as a company that will power the industry evolution towards the XDR vision, this recognition comes on the heels of two major product updates announced in 2021: ThreatQ TDR Orchestrator and ThreatQ Data Exchange. For more information on the ThreatQ Marketplace, please visit marketplace.threatq.com.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient’s data-driven security operations platform helps teams prioritise, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximises limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry-leading data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability prioritisation, and can also serve as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.

