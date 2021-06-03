Security operations leader ThreatQuotient expands partnerships to empower businesses to proactively mitigate escalating cyber threats

London, UK – 3rd June 2021 - ThreatQuotient, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced a partnership with Cyjax, a preeminent supplier of threat intelligence for enterprises globally. The partnership will see Cyjax’s high quality, high fidelity intelligence available on the ThreatQ platform, providing customers hindered by limited incident response resources with operational threat Intelligence. The integration will enable organisations to receive fully contextualised incident reports which cover the entire cyber threat landscape including malware, threat actor campaigns, breaches, vulnerabilities, and threat information discovered on the deep and darknet.

ThreatQuotient’s solutions make security operations more efficient and effective. The ThreatQ platform integrates disparate security technologies into a single infrastructure, automating actions and workflows so that tools and people can work in unison. Empowered with continuous prioritisation based on their organisation’s unique risk profile, security teams can focus resources on the most relevant threats, and collaboratively investigate and respond with the aim of taking the right actions faster.

“We are incredibly excited about the partnership with Cyjax and the value its threat intelligence will bring to our platform,” said Anthony Perridge, VP International at ThreatQuotient. “Prioritising resource allocation is a major focus area for businesses today. Many are not only limited in incident response resources but also have limited operational staff to remediate vulnerabilities. When you add the complexity of infrastructure into the mix you realise there are huge challenges for businesses to address. With Cyjax’s intelligence available on the ThreatQ platform, organisations can cut through the noise and access the information needed to make critical business decisions rather than waste time trawling through reams of data in a bid to figure out what to do next.”

The Integration supports a variety of use cases such as:

Prioritising infrastructure mitigation activity based on emerging or active cyberattacks

Tracking cyber events with geopolitical context to ensure a complete risk analysis can be presented for decision-makers

Monitoring social media for events that may impact brand reputation, key customer relationships or supply chain partners

Informing senior leadership of dynamic changes in the threat landscape as it pertains to physical and cyber infrastructure

Formed in the UK in 2012, Cyjax has established itself as a leading provider of cyber threat intelligence capabilities across all industry vertical markets. Its award-winning intelligence and proprietary technology cuts through the noise, providing a clear picture of the cyber threat landscape and the risks to clients’ organisations.

“We know there are numerous enterprise organisations at the tip of the spear when it comes to consuming threat intelligence information, however many are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data out there and this can often have a demoralising effect preventing them from taking action,” said Ian Thornton-Trump, Chief Information Security Officer at Cyjax. “Through our partnership with ThreatQuotient, our mission is to make it easier, more efficient and more economical for senior decision-makers within organisations to integrate the use of cyber threat intelligence into their decision-making process.”

On June 23rd ThreatQuotient will be hosting a joint webinar with Cyjax focused on the business value organisations can achieve through implementing cyber threat intelligence. Should you be interested in joining the discussion please register here: https://www.threatq.com/cyjax-threatquotient-webinar-2/

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient’s mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations with a platform that accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools. Integrating an organisation’s existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace, ThreatQuotient’s solutions reduce noise, highlight top priority threats and automate processes to provide greater focus and decision support while maximising limited resources. ThreatQuotient’s threat-centric approach supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management, and also serves as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.

About Cyjax

Cyjax’s aim is to safeguard your data and secure your future by providing accurate, timely and actionable threat intelligence. Our mission is to be the preeminent supplier of threat intelligence for enterprises, SMEs and governments around the world. Established in 2012, Cyjax has built a reputation for producing world-class cyber threat intelligence across a broad range of sectors. We have developed our innovative technology from the ground up. This, combined with years of experience in the intelligence community, has made Cyjax a world class security and intelligence company. For more information, visit www.cyjax.com

