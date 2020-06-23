DUBLIN and LONDON – 23rd June 2020 - Threatscape, the specialist cyber-security service provider with offices in London and Dublin, announced today that it has been awarded the coveted Gold Security Partner designation by Microsoft. This recognises Microsoft partners who have demonstrated the skills and expertise to design, deploy and manage security solutions to protect enterprise-scale clients against sophisticated cyber threats. The award acknowledges Threatscape’s continued investment in its Microsoft Security Practice, which has completed projects around the world using its team of consultants who have all been accredited to the highest level by Microsoft including M365 (MS 500) and Azure (AZ 500) security certifications.

Dermot Williams, CEO of Threatscape

Microsoft protects against trillions of cyber-threats per day and spends over $1 billion each year on security R&D, integrating new security technology into the products and services that organisations rely on every day. Gartner has rated Microsoft a Leader in five different security Magic Quadrants. Aisling Curtis, Commercial Director at Microsoft, commented that “The workplace of today is agile, mobile and cloud enabled. Microsoft is at the forefront of enabling this digital transformation, and also of securing it. We are delighted to have Threatscape partner with us, and to bring their highly regarded security expertise and services to our clients”.

Dermot Williams, CEO of Threatscape, added that “Threatscape has a mission of securing the digital landscape – and for the enterprise clients we work with, that landscape is increasingly powered by Microsoft technology at the endpoint, server and cloud. Our Microsoft Security Practice has the experience and resources to design and implement effective cyber security for the largest global organisations, and our managed services ensure that security can be maintained with minimal client effort. We’re delighted that Microsoft have recognised the skills and expertise of our team with this award.”

About Threatscape

Threatscape is a pure-play cyber security company, and the trusted security partner of enterprise clients with critical IT assets in over 100 countries around the world. It provides solutions, services and 24x7 managed services to secure endpoints, networks and the cloud.

Threatscape is one of very few security specialists with a dedicated Microsoft Security Practice, a team of specialist consultants who assist clients in using Microsoft security technology for information protection, identity protection, endpoint protection, messaging and collaboration, cloud security and more.

Threatscape was awarded “Microsoft Security Partner of the Year” in Ireland for 2018 and 2019.

To learn more, visit www.threatscape.com.

Media Contact:

Paula Elliott

C8 Consulting

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

+44 (0) 1189 497736

+44 7894 339645