Europe has recorded heat waves across the continent, and it’s only June. The higher temperatures can wreak havoc on sleep. One proven way to help heat sleepers get a better night's sleep in the summer is with bamboo linens.

Bedsure, a manufacturer of home textiles, lists three reasons why bamboo bedding is a smart choice to sleep better in the summer:

Bedsure’s bamboo fitted sheets and pillowcases

1. Thermoregulating and moisture-wicking properties

Viscose made from bamboo helps you stay cool on sweltering summer nights and warm in cold winters, providing you with a restful night's sleep all year round. The micro-gaps in the bamboo fiber also improve ventilation and wick moisture away from your body, allowing your skin to breathe. This makes it especially suitable for eczema sufferers and people with particularly sensitive skin. It also keeps ectothermic insects such as mosquitoes at bay, which thrive particularly well in damp environments.

2. Softness

One of the most notable features of bamboo bedding is its unparalleled softness. Its natural softness makes it an ideal choice for young children, people with sensitive skin, and basically anyone who needs a quality night's sleep during the hot summer months. An added bonus is that the bamboo fiber gets softer and softer as it is washed.

3. Sustainable

Bamboo-based fabrics are some of the most sustainable materials in the home textile and even the fashion industry, including but not limited to the following reasons:

Bamboo grows quickly and is known to smother weeds

Bamboo does not require fertilizers or pesticides to grow

Bamboo requires very little water

Bamboo improves soil quality and prevents erosion

Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than trees while producing 35% more oxygen.

Moreover, when bamboos are being manufactured into final products, they're biodegradable and hypoallergenic, allowing users to enjoy the product with peace of mind while preserving the natural ecosystem.

