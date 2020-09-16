Nottingham, UK – 16th Sept 2020: Tickd, powered by ENSEK, launches the first fully digital switching and energy account service for small businesses. Customers can get a quote, select their supplier and tariff, then switch their energy in the space of 90 seconds. Tickd is fully integrated with ENSEK’s Software as a Service platform, the company and technology behind leading energy suppliers across the UK and Europe.

Ofgem recently announced its commitment to taking action against the overcharging of small businesses through inflated, and often undisclosed commissions and hidden fees. Ofgem aims to enable microbusinesses to move away from old contracts without facing unnecessary fees, obstacles or complications via a smooth and swift process.

Tickd has entered the market with a mission to address many of the issues highlighted for gas and electricity. Tickd customers will have 24/7 access to their account and can connect online for any ongoing needs, as well as receive reminders and recommendations for contract renewals. For energy suppliers, Tickd is a reliable, low-cost and low-touch acquisition channel, meaning there is an opportunity for suppliers to offer competitive tariffs. Tickd are also planning on partnering with affiliates.

Rich Price, Managing Director, Tickd commented: “Our customer focus and slick seamless switching process for small business owners, combined with ENSEKs knowledge and platform offers an opportunity to digitally disrupt and serve a part of the market that is under-served. Our fully automated process drives everything from initial sale and switch to the delivery of a great customer experience. We enter the market with key values of trust, simplicity and an innovative transparent commission structure”.

Jon Slade, CEO, ENSEK added: “ENSEK are continuing to innovate and invest in technologies to simplify energy markets. Tickd brings an opportunity to leverage our technology to offer a low-cost acquisition channel to suppliers by combining our software with a slick front end sign up for small business customers to deliver business energy in a simply smarter, better way.”

Randall Bowen, Chief Commercial Officer of Good Energy commented: “Good Energy are always looking to be at the forefront of change within the energy market and want to support changes that improve the customer onboarding. By Good Energy being a partner of Tickd, small business owners can now do their bit to tackle the climate crisis by switching their energy in just a couple of minutes.”

LDC, the main investors of ENSEK have backed the project along with some angel investment.

About Tickd

On a mission to provide a simple, effective and smooth energy experience, Tickd makes life infinitely easier for small business owners by providing the first fully digital switching and energy accounting service. With a goal to shake up an archaic market sector that’s far from transparent, Tickd aims to deliver business energy in a simple and smarter way that puts customers first by being open and fair. Blending ENSEKs experience and technology built for energy suppliers with the disruptive mindset and go to market expertise, Tickd should change the way businesses interact with the energy market for good. Tickd is a subsidiary of ENSEK which is the software behind leading energy suppliers across the UK and Europe.

For more information go to www.tickd.co.uk

