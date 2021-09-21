Tim Dargavel has joined the UK’s most innovative legal document bundling group Zylpha (www.Zylpha.com) as a Software Developer, primarily working on the company’s widely acclaimed bundling solutions. In his new role, Tim will focus on a number of key strategic projects and identifying usability enhancements for future versions of the software.

He joins from Rival South a software publisher and app developer, where he was worked as a Software Developer & App Designer.

In his role at Zylpha, Tim will focus on the company’s Electronic Bundling platform which contains everything that legal practices need to create the most professional Court and other legal document bundles. In using Zylpha’s digital document bundling, practices can now produce bundles at a fraction of the cost, time, and effort that it previously took using manual processes. What previously took hours now takes just minutes. Typically, Zylpha bundling delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual alternatives.

Commenting upon his appointment, Tim observed that, “Zylpha is one of those companies where a high-quality product has driven enormous success across both in the legal sector and across the company’s extensive partner network. It’s great to be joining at this stage and I’m looking forward to working on and with Zylpha’s products.”

For his part, Rob Stevens, Team Lead for Bundling Development welcomed Tim’s comments adding; “Tim brings with him exactly the right blend of high-quality experience, business acumen and creativity that we need to inspire and drive innovation. We welcome Tim on board and look forward to working closely with him.”

