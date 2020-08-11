The offering will provide organisations with an action plan, enabling them to save time, money and reduce risk

LONDON, UK (AUGUST 11th, 2020) - Claremont, a leading UK independent Oracle Managed Services Provider, today announced its emergency upgrade centre for UK businesses to support organisations upgrading to Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Release 12.2. The announcement comes as we move into the final 17-month window for EBS 12.1 support, which ends in December 2021. Organisations need to upgrade before that deadline in order to retain Premier Support, which includes legislative and security patches, as well as the continuous innovation of EBS provided on R12.2.

Large enterprises have made a significant investment by deploying EBS software as part of their IT backbone, supporting core finance, procurement, HR, supply chain processes and much more. Based on recent surveys, over 50% of UK Oracle E-Business customers are on a prior release, and therefore need to make a decision on their future with Oracle EBS now.

Through their proven propriety four stage Kairos™ method, a blended onshore/offshore model and the experience of over 200 successful Oracle E-Business suite upgrades, Claremont is able to provide a collaborative partnership approach resulting in a cost-effective and risk-adverse solution.

“If businesses do not start upgrading soon, they will potentially open their businesses up to legislative and security issues on EBS when Premier support ceases. You may think that 17 months is plenty of time. However, you don’t want to wait until the second half of 2021 to be embarking on the upgrade project. Given the number of customers still to upgrade, there is likely to be resource scarcity in the marketplace. With upgrades taking 6-12 months to complete, vendor selections to be made and business cases to be raised, now is the time to act,” said Mark Vivian, CEO at Claremont.

“Our fixed price upgrade assessment allows you to take the first step in planning and budgeting your R12.2 upgrade.”

The fixed price upgrade assessment can be carried out remotely and covers four main streams:

Project Management : Pulling the threads of the project together, utilising end user resources where possible, to formulate a detailed plan for the upgrade project.

: Pulling the threads of the project together, utilising end user resources where possible, to formulate a detailed plan for the upgrade project. New Features : Workshops to review business processes, examine the use of R12.2, new features, and potentially retire existing CEMLIs.

: Workshops to review business processes, examine the use of R12.2, new features, and potentially retire existing CEMLIs. Technical / CEMLIs : Scripts are run to determine an inventory of customisations and the effort involved in converting these to conform to the R12.2 data model and standards required for R12.2 on-line patching.

: Scripts are run to determine an inventory of customisations and the effort involved in converting these to conform to the R12.2 data model and standards required for R12.2 on-line patching. DBA / Architecture: Current and to-be software levels are assessed, together with underlying infrastructure platforms. Detailed activities are determined and estimates made.

ABOUT CLAREMONT

Founded in 2004, Claremont is a leading independent UK Oracle Managed Services Provider. Claremont forges long-term relationships with customers, collaborating with them to maximise their investment in Oracle technology and use it to achieve tangible business outcomes. With offices in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Guildford and an established distributed home-working model, the team serves many leading public and private sector organisations in the UK and Europe. Claremont is an Oracle Partner, shortlisted by Oracle as EMEA E-Business Partner of the Year 2020 and has won multiple UKOUG Partner of the Year Awards in each of the last four years. The company has held the Investors in People Gold award continuously since 2011, recognising the businesses’ ongoing commitment to the personal development of their people.

