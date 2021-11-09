New Nipper module assesses and automates NIST 800-171 compliance for 89% of requirements linked to the core network; Provides remediation recommendations within minutes

ARLINGTON, VA, November 9, 2021 – Titania, specialists in accurate core network security assessment, compliance management, and risk remediation software, announced the launch of a new dedicated module to assess NIST 800-171 compliance for core network devices, both quickly and accurately. The module, an add-on to Titania’s Nipper product, allows any organization that works with U.S. government agencies and handles controlled unclassified information (CUI) in a non-federal IT system to automate compliance for 89% of the core network requirements.

NIST 800-171 is a list of cybersecurity requirements introduced by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The standard helps to protect controlled and sensitive government information managed by contractors or other organizations. However, the requirements can be challenging and time-consuming to implement. For a new contractor, set up can take 6-8 months. Organizations must self-assess and attest to compliance since no official body oversees adherence. Failure to comply can result in termination of contracts and criminal prosecution.

Titania Nipper automates the accurate assessment of 31 of NIST 800-171 core network (firewalls, switches, and routers) security requirements across eight control families. The control families include configuration management, identification and authentication, and risk and security assessment. The new Titania Nipper NIST 800-171 module will automate the assessment of 15 of these requirements across six control families. Evidential information for a further six requirements across four control families will also be highlighted by the module. A companion guide will be provided to illustrate how Nipper can be used to achieve the remaining 10 requirements.

Nipper for NIST 800-171 consolidates all findings into one easy-to-read report that provides evidence of compliance and suggestions for remediation.

“Any organization that works with CUI data from the U.S. government needs to comply with these required cybersecurity standards. Some may not be aware of their compliance status, and others may find the assessment process too arduous. This tool can make compliance for NIST 800-171 easier, which means you can focus on retaining and growing your business instead of worrying about losing it,” said Matt Malarkey, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, U.S.

“Companies can start working towards compliance quickly, and prioritize what issues need fixing in order to avoid a breach,” continued Malarkey.

Additional benefits of the Nipper NIST 800-171 module include:

Detailed device configuration audits generated in minutes

Accurate reports that can be output to GRC and SIEM systems

Titania’s Nipper solution is an industry-leading software capability that accurately identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in firewalls, switches, and routers and automatically prioritizes recommended mitigations by RMF compliance and/or security risk. Nipper, used by all four arms of the DoD, also provides exact technical fixes to help organizations remediate misconfigurations and stay secure.

More information about NIST 800-171 can be found on Titania’s solution page at https://www.titania.com/nist-800-171.

About Titania

Based in the UK and Arlington, VA, Titania delivers intelligent cybersecurity software to some of the largest organizations in the world. For over a decade, the company has provided unrivaled accuracy to identify and evaluate security risks at the core network level – routers, switches, and firewalls. The company, best known for its award-winning network device auditing solution, Nipper, specializes in automated security assessment, compliance management, and risk remediation that improves cyber hygiene on an enterprise-scale to keep the most critical infrastructures safe. Titania solutions operate with unprecedented speed and protect over 25 million people every day. Over 30 federal agencies within the U.S. government and thousands of organizations trust its solutions. This includes almost all of the world’s leading oil and gas companies, leading financial instructions, telecoms providers and more. Visit Titania at www.titania.com

