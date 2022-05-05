(Zurich, 5 May 2022) PriceHubble AG, the fast-growing global PropTech, welcomes Tony Prestedge, former Deputy CEO of Santander UK, as advisor and investor. Tony Prestedge will take up his new role from 1 May 2022. At the same time, Dr. Stefan Heitmann, Founder and currently Chairman of the Board, will serve PriceHubble as Executive Chairman going forward.

Tony Prestedge, one of UK’s most renowned retail bankers, will join PriceHubble, the fast growing, globally leading AI analytics and data company for the residential estate industry, founded by Dr. Stefan Heitmann and Markus Stadler in Zurich in 2016.

PriceHubble leverages big data, cutting-edge analytics and great visualisation to bring a new level of transparency to the global real estate markets. It creates solutions that are designed to help institutions such as portals, realtors and mortgage players across the entire real estate value chain. PriceHubble experienced fast and successful multi-country growth and is now active in nine markets: Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Japan, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Tony Prestedge, who will also invest in PriceHubble, will be working closely with PriceHubble’s Executive Team and will play a key role in the upcoming market entry in the United Kingdom and further expansion moves beyond this new market.

Tony Prestedge previously worked as Deputy CEO at Santander UK. Prior to this role he spent 12 years at Nationwide, occupying a variety of roles including COO and Deputy CEO, and he also held the position of Managing Director of Home Finance at Barclays. Furthermore, he was seconded to the Department of Health and Social Care as the inaugural Chief Operating Officer of the NHS Test and Trace service, leading transformation planning and program management, technology, digital channel development, data analytics, and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of his new business development role, Tony Prestedge says: “PriceHubble combines the best of big data and artificial intelligence to develop the most advanced digital solutions in the real estate and financial industry and I am excited to support this strong and fast growing team. Our goal is to continue the rapid growth and develop activities in new markets, including the UK.”

Additionally, the Board of Directors of PriceHubble is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stefan Heitman, Founder of PriceHubble, to now serve as PriceHubble’s Executive Chairman. Dr. Stefan Heitmann comments on his new appointment: “I look forward to stepping up my commitment at PriceHubble and supporting our team as Executive Chairman. In addition to Merger & Acquisition and investor relations, I will focus even more on PriceHubble’s international expansion strategy and work closely with Tony and the Executive Team to further increase the company’s international presence and make PriceHubble a true global leader in its field.”

