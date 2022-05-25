- Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Kia Oval in London
- Top 50 include: BBC Studios, Blood Cancer UK, BUPA, NHS, Philip Morris International, Places for People and overall winner Takeda
London – May 25, 2022. Last night The Inspiring Workplaces Group announced its first ever Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list in EMEA. North America will be announced on June 22, 2022.
In its eighth year and to reflect an evolving workplace landscape, IW revamped the awards program for 2022. It asked each organisation to complete the same entry form consisting of six key elements. Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:
- Culture and Purpose
- Leadership
- Wellbeing
- Inclusion & Diversity
- Communication
- Employee Experience
Organisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.
The Top 50 was decided by an independent expert judging panel.
Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces. An historic moment. This year, the competition for an Inspiring Workplaces Award is the strongest that we have ever seen. We think that this is brilliant news. Indicative of positive, meaningful change throughout the world of work. Organisations must create workplaces that not only inspire but provide reasons to first believe in and then to feel like they also belong.”
Full list of winners from The EMEA Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2022.
Business size:
Enterprise Business (5000+ employees):
- Places for People
- Rackspace Technology
- Bupa
Large Business Winners (500 – 4999 employees):
- Takeda Business Solutions
- PagerDuty
- NHS Business Services Authority
Medium Business (50 – 499 employees):
- Grosvenor Property UK
- TimeXtender
- Cooper Parry
Small Business (0 – 49 employees):
- The Unmistakables
- Nexio
- Flo Health
Non-Profit:
- Blood Cancer UK
- Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- Anthony Nolan
Inspiring Workplaces Agency of the year:
- Home
- H&H
Special Recognition:
IW announced the winner from each category last night. It will be announcing The Top 10 in each region and globally later this year.
- Culture and purpose winner
- Flo Health
- Leadership winner
- PagerDuty
- Wellbeing winner
- Computacenter
- Inclusion winner
- The NHS Business Services Authority
- Employee communications winner
- Takeda
- Employee Experience winner
- PagerDuty
The ranking for the EMEA Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces:
- Takeda Business Solutions
- PagerDuty
- NHS Business Services Authority
- Places for People
- Computacenter
- MediaCom UK
- Blood Cancer UK
- Grosvenor Property UK
- TimeXtender
- The Unmistakables
- Nexio
- Globalization Partners
- Cooper Parry & Flo Health
- Aico
- AbilityNet
- Kid-A
- Reward Gateway
- Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- BBC Studios
- Al Jazeera Media Network
- SupportYourApp
- ICS-digital
- Government Business Services
- Rackspace Technology
- Cartwright Communications
- Anthony Nolan & Corndel
- TaskUs
- Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority & Enfuse Group Ltd
- Claritas Tax Ltd
- Cielo
- EduMe
- Suntory Beverage
- Cornerstone
- Serve & Protect Credit Union
- R/GA Media Group Ltd
- Bupa
- SWIFT
- HSPG
- Superior Wellness & Adarga Limited
- N-ix
- Aspectus Group
- Philip Morris International
- BITE Lietuva
- Accolite Digital & Wolseley UK
- Moneyhub
- MM Search & RSK
- Straightin
- eStar Truck & Van
- Couchbase
- The Red Sea Development Company
