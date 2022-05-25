Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Kia Oval in London

Top 50 include: BBC Studios, Blood Cancer UK, BUPA, NHS, Philip Morris International, Places for People and overall winner Takeda

London – May 25, 2022. Last night The Inspiring Workplaces Group announced its first ever Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list in EMEA. North America will be announced on June 22, 2022.

In its eighth year and to reflect an evolving workplace landscape, IW revamped the awards program for 2022. It asked each organisation to complete the same entry form consisting of six key elements. Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:

Culture and Purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion & Diversity

Communication

Employee Experience

Organisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.

The Top 50 was decided by an independent expert judging panel.

Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces. An historic moment. This year, the competition for an Inspiring Workplaces Award is the strongest that we have ever seen. We think that this is brilliant news. Indicative of positive, meaningful change throughout the world of work. Organisations must create workplaces that not only inspire but provide reasons to first believe in and then to feel like they also belong.”

Full list of winners from The EMEA Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2022.

Business size:

Enterprise Business (5000+ employees):

Places for People Rackspace Technology Bupa

Large Business Winners (500 – 4999 employees):

Takeda Business Solutions PagerDuty NHS Business Services Authority

Medium Business (50 – 499 employees):

Grosvenor Property UK TimeXtender Cooper Parry

Small Business (0 – 49 employees):

The Unmistakables Nexio Flo Health

Non-Profit:

Blood Cancer UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme Anthony Nolan

Inspiring Workplaces Agency of the year:

Home H&H

Special Recognition:

IW announced the winner from each category last night. It will be announcing The Top 10 in each region and globally later this year.

Culture and purpose winner

Flo Health

Leadership winner

PagerDuty

Wellbeing winner

Computacenter

Inclusion winner

The NHS Business Services Authority

Employee communications winner

Takeda

Employee Experience winner

PagerDuty



The ranking for the EMEA Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces:

Takeda Business Solutions PagerDuty NHS Business Services Authority Places for People Computacenter MediaCom UK Blood Cancer UK Grosvenor Property UK TimeXtender The Unmistakables Nexio Globalization Partners Cooper Parry & Flo Health Aico AbilityNet Kid-A Reward Gateway Financial Services Compensation Scheme BBC Studios Al Jazeera Media Network SupportYourApp ICS-digital Government Business Services Rackspace Technology Cartwright Communications Anthony Nolan & Corndel TaskUs Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority & Enfuse Group Ltd Claritas Tax Ltd Cielo EduMe Suntory Beverage Cornerstone Serve & Protect Credit Union R/GA Media Group Ltd Bupa SWIFT HSPG Superior Wellness & Adarga Limited N-ix Aspectus Group Philip Morris International BITE Lietuva Accolite Digital & Wolseley UK Moneyhub MM Search & RSK Straightin eStar Truck & Van Couchbase The Red Sea Development Company

InspireWork Summits in association with STM Group

After an enforced two-year break, the InspireWork Summits, (formerly the Employee Engagement Conference) returned to London the day of the Gala. It is now heading to New York (June 22) and Sydney (October 07).

InspireWork Summits bring together all the learnings, innovations and expertise from some of the most Inspiring Workplaces around the world, topped with the latest insights from leading thought leaders and experts in the field of employee experience, HR, employee wellbeing, future of work and diversity and inclusion.

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger between Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™, believes in recognising and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.