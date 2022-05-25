Navigation MenuRealWire Limited

Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces across EMEA announced

  • Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Kia Oval in London
  • Top 50 include: BBC Studios, Blood Cancer UK, BUPA, NHS, Philip Morris International, Places for People and overall winner Takeda

London – May 25, 2022. Last night The Inspiring Workplaces Group announced its first ever Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list in EMEA. North America will be announced on June 22, 2022.

In its eighth year and to reflect an evolving workplace landscape, IW revamped the awards program for 2022. It asked each organisation to complete the same entry form consisting of six key elements. Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:

  • Culture and Purpose
  • Leadership
  • Wellbeing
  • Inclusion & Diversity
  • Communication
  • Employee Experience

Organisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.

The Top 50 was decided by an independent expert judging panel.

Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces. An historic moment. This year, the competition for an Inspiring Workplaces Award is the strongest that we have ever seen. We think that this is brilliant news. Indicative of positive, meaningful change throughout the world of work. Organisations must create workplaces that not only inspire but provide reasons to first believe in and then to feel like they also belong.”

Full list of winners from The EMEA Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2022.

Business size:
Enterprise Business (5000+ employees):

  1. Places for People
  2. Rackspace Technology
  3. Bupa

Large Business Winners (500 – 4999 employees):

  1. Takeda Business Solutions
  2. PagerDuty
  3. NHS Business Services Authority

Medium Business (50 – 499 employees):

  1. Grosvenor Property UK
  2. TimeXtender
  3. Cooper Parry

Small Business (0 – 49 employees):

  1. The Unmistakables
  2. Nexio
  3. Flo Health

Non-Profit:

  1. Blood Cancer UK
  2. Financial Services Compensation Scheme
  3. Anthony Nolan

Inspiring Workplaces Agency of the year:

  1. Home
  2. H&H

Special Recognition:
IW announced the winner from each category last night. It will be announcing The Top 10 in each region and globally later this year.

  • Culture and purpose winner
    • Flo Health
  • Leadership winner
    • PagerDuty
  • Wellbeing winner
    • Computacenter
  • Inclusion winner
    • The NHS Business Services Authority
  • Employee communications winner
    • Takeda
  • Employee Experience winner
    • PagerDuty

The ranking for the EMEA Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces:

  1. Takeda Business Solutions
  2. PagerDuty
  3. NHS Business Services Authority
  4. Places for People
  5. Computacenter
  6. MediaCom UK
  7. Blood Cancer UK
  8. Grosvenor Property UK
  9. TimeXtender
  10. The Unmistakables
  11. Nexio
  12. Globalization Partners
  13. Cooper Parry & Flo Health
  14. Aico
  15. AbilityNet
  16. Kid-A
  17. Reward Gateway
  18. Financial Services Compensation Scheme
  19. BBC Studios
  20. Al Jazeera Media Network
  21. SupportYourApp
  22. ICS-digital
  23. Government Business Services
  24. Rackspace Technology
  25. Cartwright Communications
  26. Anthony Nolan & Corndel
  27. TaskUs
  28. Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority & Enfuse Group Ltd
  29. Claritas Tax Ltd
  30. Cielo
  31. EduMe
  32. Suntory Beverage
  33. Cornerstone
  34. Serve & Protect Credit Union
  35. R/GA Media Group Ltd
  36. Bupa
  37. SWIFT
  38. HSPG
  39. Superior Wellness & Adarga Limited
  40. N-ix
  41. Aspectus Group
  42. Philip Morris International
  43. BITE Lietuva
  44. Accolite Digital & Wolseley UK
  45. Moneyhub
  46. MM Search & RSK
  47. Straightin
  48. eStar Truck & Van
  49. Couchbase
  50. The Red Sea Development Company

After an enforced two-year break, the InspireWork Summits, (formerly the Employee Engagement Conference) returned to London the day of the Gala. It is now heading to New York (June 22) and Sydney (October 07). All the content will be made available On-Demand. Register here: https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/our-events/

InspireWork Summits bring together all the learnings, innovations and expertise from some of the most Inspiring Workplaces around the world, topped with the latest insights from leading thought leaders and experts in the field of employee experience, HR, employee wellbeing, future of work and diversity and inclusion.

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world
Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger between Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™, believes in recognising and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.