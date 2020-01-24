The victorious were announced at a Gala ceremony at Troxy in London last night

London – January 24, 2020 – The winners of the 2019 UK & European Employee Engagement Awards, were announced last night at the gala ceremony at the iconic Troxy. With the blue riband Company of the Year award going to A2Dominion.

Top Engaged Workplaces UK & Europe 2019 Winner

The Employee Engagement Awards honours those organisations that put workforce engagement at the heart of their business strategy. This years winners demonstrate how far-reaching Employee Engagement is today. They span manufacturing, banking, IT, pharmaceuticals, retail, public sector, service companies, transport and the sporting world.

Founder and CEO Matt Manners, said: “Congratulations to all our winners. Once again, this year the entries really have proven the transformational value that focusing on the employee experience can deliver. Truly inspiring.

“One of our main themes of the evening was the importance of empowering people to perform by giving them that sense of purpose and inspiration to deliver for their customers and colleagues alike.”

The winners were announced at a sold-out ceremony at the famous, art deco Troxy on January 23, 2020. Photos and interviews with winners can be found at www.ee-awards.com.

Don’t be a fool on April fool’s day

Organisations that want to learn from the winners and finalists can do so at a one-day conference in London on April 01, 2020. Winners, highly commended organisations and finalists from a wide range of businesses and sectors will be presenting their inspiring stories. The conference will provide practical advice to help professionals achieve better employee experience results. You can register by visiting here: https://www.ee-awards.com/events/the-2020-uk-europe-employee-engagement-conference/.

The full list of 2019 UK winners is as follows:

1. The Employee Engagement Company of the Year

Winner - A2Dominion Housing Group

Highly Commended – HCL Technologies

Highly Commended - Carnival UK

2. Culture & Purpose Award

Winner – Pure Planet

Highly Commended – KVA

3. Innovation in Engagement Award

Winner - Pladis

Highly Commended - Nestle

Highly Commended - The Tipi Group

4. Diversity & Inclusion Award

Winner - Beyond

Highly Commended - BMJ

5. Internal Communications Award

Winner – Lactalis UK & Ireland

Highly Commended - Sovereign Housing Group

Highly Commended - University of Lincoln

6. Employee Wellbeing Award

Winner – PKF Cooper Parry

Highly Commended - Three

7. Social Responsibility Award

Winner - Cognizant

Highly Commended – Pladis

8. Employer Brand Award

Winner – Harrods

Highly Commended - Stonbury

9. The Experience Award

Winner – Sanofi Pasteur

Highly Commended - Shepherds Friendly Society

10. The Employee Benefits Award

Winner -The Adecco Group

11. Best Use of Technology Award

Winner - Trivallis

Highly Commended - Exclusive Collection

Highly Commended - John Lewis

12. Employee Engagement Consultancy of the Year Award

Winner – H&H

Highly Commended – The Surgery

13. Employee Engagement Vendor of the Year Award

Winner – The Bot Platform

Highly Commended - Reward Gateway

Highly Commended - Vault

Deadline for entries nears for North American Awards

The EE Awards is also returning for its fifth year to the United States. The conference and awards is being hosted in New York City on June 11, 2020. You can enter the awards now by clicking this link https://www.ee-awards.com/awards/north-america/

2020 Sponsorship in Europe, North America & Africa

A small number of opportunities are available for companies to sponsor the 2020 conference on April 01, as well as our, awards and conferences in NYC and Africa. For more information please contact matt@ee-awards.com.

