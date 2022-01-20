The Mobile Marketing Association’s virtual conference will help brand marketers navigate the evolving media and tech landscape

MUNICH, January 20th, 2022 – Germany’s leading brand marketers and industry experts will share insights on how companies can drive long-term growth in an uncertain environment at MMA IMPACT Germany, a two-day virtual conference scheduled for February 16-17, 2022.

Presented by the MMA Germany-the only English-speaking networking platform for the German marketing industry- MMA IMPACT Germany is designed to help brand marketers enhance the core competencies and skills needed to help their companies thrive in a rapidly evolving media and technology landscape.

Among the scheduled speakers and panelists are senior marketers and proven industry leaders such as Philipp Westermeyer, Founder OMR, Jessica Claar, Vice President Marketing Communications Central Europe, Mastercard; Jochanan Senf, Vice President Foods, Unilever; Thomas Zimmermann, CMO Free Now, Tobias Seitz, CMO Westwing, Àgnes Kovac, CMO Eckes-Granini, Jenny Gruner, Director Global Digital Marketing, Hapag-Lloyd; Sebastian Grebasch, Mobile Growth Lead, Google; and Andreas Rau, Head of Media Agencies, DACH, Meta.

The event’s agenda features strategic marketing panels as well as educational masterclasses offering tangible insights for digital professionals, with topics including “How to Future-proof Your Marketing Organization”; “The Marketer of The Future”, “How to Get Social Commerce Right”; “How to Run Successful Data-based Campaigns without Cookies” and “E-Sports, Music, Games: How Can Brands Be Integrated”.

“We are looking forward to fostering high-level discussions on future marketing topics that promise to shape our profession in the next months and years,” says Katja Griesser, Country Director, MMA Germany. “The MMA Germany is the only association of its kind that brings together the entire ecosystem of brands, publishers and ad-tech providers in the German market, and so we are in a position to drive a holistic discussion that delivers actionable and valuable insights to attendees across the ecosystem.”

In total, more than 500 marketers are scheduled to attend, representing leading companies such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Google, Mastercard, BMW, Sony Music, TikTok, Bayer, Meta, Snap, Hapag-Lloyd and many more.

To register for MMA IMPACT Germany, visit the event website.

About the MMA Germany:

With 15 regional offices and membership of 800 companies globally, the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) is the only trade association that brings together marketers, martech and media companies to work collaboratively on the future of marketing while driving growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps to enlighten and empower marketers in leading the imperative for change-enabling future breakthroughs while optimizing current initiatives. The MMA believes that true marketing impact is rooted in challenging the status quo, and in aggressively adopting proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices.

The MMA’s global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information about the MMA Global, please visit its website. The MMA Germany is led by Chair Mark Wächter and Country Director Katja Griesser. For more information about the MMA Germany and its members, visit its website and blog, and follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

