For the first time, business travelers can now offset their entire carbon impact directly through a booking platform

TravelPerk has partnered with non-profit Atmosfair to offset travelers’ carbon emissions through UN-endorsed carbon mitigation projects

GreenPerk is another industry first from TravelPerk, and the next step in the company’s mission to bring about a new age of innovation within business travel

London and Barcelona, 4th March 2020: TravelPerk, Europe’s fastest growing online travel management platform, today announces the launch of GreenPerk, a new product that for the first time gives business travelers and their companies the ability to offset their entire travel-related CO2 footprint, directly through the TravelPerk platform.

With the modern workforce increasingly concerned about the impact they are having on the environment, there is a growing demand for more eco-friendly business travel options and better carbon reporting services. The options currently on offer to businesses are severely limited: committing merely to providing data on carbon impact rather than a full, comprehensive solution designed to offset 100% of the carbon generated by business trips. Now with GreenPerk, a company can have a solution that aligns with their long-term sustainability strategy, all at the click of a button.

GreenPerk

Following the 2019 launch of FlexiPerk, GreenPerk is the latest example of TravelPerk’s commitment to setting new standards for the business travel industry. It is the only business travel product that is designed to allow a company to offset 100% of its carbon expenditure. TravelPerk customers that choose to opt in to GreenPerk will pay €27 for every tonne of CO2 emitted by their flights, hotel stays, train journeys, or car rentals. Typically, this works out as 4% of the cost of a business trip, which will go towards carbon mitigation projects. To complement GreenPerk’s launch, TravelPerk is also committing to offsetting 100% of its own carbon expenditure from employee travel.

TravelPerk has partnered with non-profit Atmosfair to deliver GreenPerk’s carbon offsetting. Atmosfair’s UN-endorsed carbon mitigation projects combine effective climate action with sustainable development to promote access to clean energy, poverty reduction, gender equality, protection of local environments and economic growth. Atmosfair works closely with local partners to deploy the right technologies for each region, helping advance national development goals. Projects that will be supported by GreenPerk include the construction of household biogas plants in rural Nepal to replace firewood for cooking; the Solar Home System project in Ethiopia that replaces inefficient household kerosene lamps with solar-powered ones; and the construction of biomass plants in India that use crop residues to generate electricity. “Our collaboration with TravelPerk is an important step towards climate-friendly business travels” Dr. Dietrich Brockhagen, CEO at Atmosfair, commented. “Companies now have the option of offsetting all of their carbon directly at booking and make climate a factor for their travel choices.”

GreenPerk is also designed to help customers make informed decisions about the environmental impact of their business travel. Through GreenPerk, customers will be provided with data and actionable insights to help them modify and improve their travel behaviour so that they can continuously reduce their carbon footprint over time. Customers will receive a custom carbon report on each business trip and consistent environmental education through in-product recommendations.

Avi Meir, CEO and co-founder of TravelPerk, said:

“The environmental impact of business travel is a critically important issue and something that everyone in our industry has a duty to engage with seriously. Businesses will always need their employees to travel in order to meet customers, prospects and colleagues in-person but, increasingly, they also want to be able to manage their business travel in a responsible, sustainable way.

“At TravelPerk, this is something that we care deeply about so we wanted to do more than just provide surface-level solutions. Giving customers insights and data is helpful but we wanted to go a step further and offer a credible and simple option that would allow businesses to actually take action themselves. Through the launch of GreenPerk and our partnership with Atmosfair, we believe we can help businesses make long-term sustainable changes in how they travel. We are very proud of this offering, which marks another crucial step in our long-term ambition to build a world-class platform that sets new standards for business travel, across all areas of the industry.”

About TravelPerk

TravelPerk is the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerk’s all-in-one platform gives travelers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need. The result is saved time, money, and hassle for everyone.

TravelPerk has the world’s largest travel inventory alongside powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, state-of-the-art technology and consumer-grade design, all of which is enabling companies worldwide to get the most out of their travel.

Backed by world-class investors like Kinnevik, Target Global, Felix Capital, Spark Capital, Heartcore, LocalGlobe, Amplo, 14W—investors in some of the most disruptive companies in tech including Zalando, Slack, Trello, Twitter, Farfetch and Delivery Hero — TravelPerk is reinventing business travel with an end-to-end solution that works. Visit www.travelperk.com/greenperk for more information.

About Atmosfair

Atmosfair carbon mitigation projects combine effective climate action with sustainable development in the global south, promoting access to clean energy, better health, poverty reduction, gender equality, protection of local environments, economic growth, and more. Through subsidies, we make clean cooking and renewable energy affordable for low-income households and underserved communities. Atmosfair works closely with local partners to ensure we deploy the right technologies for each region, helping advance national development goals.

