FlexiPerk’s groundbreaking flexibility now available across the EU and Switzerland

Further demonstration of TravelPerk’s commitment to providing solutions for companies that need to travel, despite incredibly difficult circumstances for many businesses

New hires will bring TravelPerk customers more options ready for when travel opens back up

London and Barcelona, 22nd April 2020: TravelPerk, the leading online travel management platform, is doubling down on its commitment to help businesses travel safely and economically as soon as the business travel market opens back up again with the extension of FlexiPerk across the whole of the EU and Switzerland, and key hires to its Product and Inventory teams.

FlexiPerk a ground-breaking product that gives business travellers unprecedented flexibility to cancel and get a refund on any booking, at any time, for any reason - something that no other provider has done before. FlexiPerk was first released in the summer of 2019, designed to solve and age-old industry problem of an absence of real flexibility for travelers and companies. With advent of the Covid-19 outbreak, that problem has become far more acute. With governments travel guidance changing frequently, airlines closing routes and trying to adapt, it can be difficult and risky to plan trips in advance.

FlexiPerk covers business travellers for anything, including pandemics. By adding a 10% upfront fee to a booking, customers can receive a guaranteed minimum 80% refund on any cancelled booking with just a tap of a button, avoiding last-minute cancellation costs and tedious refund processes. Not only do companies save money and book with a lot less risk, but they also avoid having to read through complex refund policies, or spend hours on hold to airlines, hotels, or car hire providers. With one click, TravelPerk will cancel the booking and process the refund, no questions asked.

Previously, FlexiPerk was available in the US, the UK, Germany, and France. Making it available across all 27 EU countries and Switzerland is the latest example of TravelPerk’s commitment to doing all it can to make it easier for businesses to get back to traveling when markets reopen. Customers that have already signed up to FlexiPerk include: SumUp, Lianeo Real Estate, PubNative, PicNic and LGFG Fashion House.

Avi Meir, CEO and co-founder of TravelPerk, said:

“At TravelPerk, it is our mission to remove the pain and stress from business travel. We know the frustration travelers feel when they don’t have the flexibility to change or cancel their trips.

Today more than ever, companies need to have a flexible travel programme that takes the risk out and allows them to plan trips in advance with peace of mind.

Customers who had signed up for FlexiPerk before the crisis began have seen its benefits, as it has allowed them to not only save money but plan for the future. That response has helped us realise just how important it was to make it available across countries in Europe.”

Ave Uusleer, Office Manager at LGFG Fashion House, added:

“FlexiPerk is a dream product, we saved a lot of money and time since we are using it. I am amazed with how TravelPerk has been proactive in developing its product and providing different levels of services. Since we use FlexiPerk, I haven't had any “headaches”!”

As well as the expansion of FlexiPerk’s availability, the leading business travel platform is still hiring in its Product and Inventory teams, amid Covid-19, to strengthen its product. Among the hires, many engineers recently joined the team and TravelPerk has appointed Marco van Ieperen, a 25-year-plus veteran of the travel industry, to the position of Vice President of Inventory to help TravelPerk bring even more options to its travelers. This is both a short and long term appointment as the ability to choose from the widest range of options is always important to travelers, but never more so than in the current climate. Van Ieperen will work to bring even more travel options to the platform further closing the gap between consumer and business travel.

Marco van Ieperen, VP of Inventory, added:

“What excites me about TravelPerk is our tech platform’s capability and how it allows us to make business travel better. We are excellently placed for our travel industry partners to bring great value to them through our platform, our customer profile, our presence, and strong growth. In return, we will have the best depth and breadth of content to drive value for our customers. We want to be ready, once business travel resumes, to deliver the best and largest inventory to our travelers.”

