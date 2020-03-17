Travelex notes today’s announcement released by Finablr, its indirect parent company, regarding their appointment of an accounting firm to advise on maximizing value in the Finablr Group.

Travelex reaffirms that it continues to take decisions, with input from PwC and supported by its other external advisors, regarding the operation of its business in the interests of all relevant stakeholders. Travelex notes that it has maintained a legal and financing structure within the Finablr Group that is capable of operating separately, on a stand-alone basis.

Travelex operations continue as usual with extensive on-going work and the support of its key financial stakeholders to mitigate the severe challenges created by reduced travel volumes as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

