Ongoing communication with partners about the resumption of services, with recovery roadmap to be issued this week

Business has continued to trade throughout January - in-store services and ATMs available

Reiterates no evidence of loss of customer data

London, 13 January 2020 - Travelex (“the company”) today announces that it continues to make good progress with its technology recovery. Having already restored some of its internal and order processing systems, the company is now starting to restore customer-facing systems, beginning with the in-store systems that process customer orders electronically.

Tony D’Souza, CEO of Travelex, said: “We continue to make good progress with our recovery and have already completed a considerable amount in the background. We are now at the point where we are able to start restoring functionality in our partner and customer services, and will be giving our partners additional detail on what that will look like during the course of this week.

“I would like to thank all our partners and customers for their patience and understanding while we work through the technical, commercial, legal, regulatory, law enforcement, and other complexities of a global organisation that has experienced an attack. I also want to thank our 9,000 colleagues around the world who have worked tirelessly, during what has been a very testing time, to support our customers. We are confident, based on our efforts to date, that we will be able to restore our services and ensure the integrity and robustness of the network.”

Update on Technology Recovery

Travelex will now start restoring customer-facing systems, beginning with those which enable the company to process customers’ order electronically within its partners’ and its own retail branch networks.

This follows the restoration of many of the internal capabilities necessary to support partner and customer services, which has been in progress since the beginning of last week.

The focus is to ensure the integrity and robustness of the network and therefore Travelex is bringing systems up in a controlled and secure manner.

Partners and Customers

Staying focused on partners and customers remains at the forefront of Travelex’s priorities. It will continue to communicate with partners about the resumption of services and provide a roadmap setting out the next steps in its recovery.

The majority of the Travelex business has been operating and servicing customers around the world. The company has also been able to honour most online orders for collection in store. Where it cannot, it has proactively reached out to those affected to make alternative arrangements.

The company has been providing refunds to customers where appropriate and encourages customers to get in touch to discuss their specific situation. The 24/7 global customer support desks are fully operational to offer advice, workarounds and to discuss any customer concerns. Customers are encouraged to check their local website for the best way to get in touch with customer support in their respective country.

Engagement with Regulatory and Relevant Law Enforcement Agencies

Travelex continues to work with relevant authorities, including the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Metropolitan Police. Based on Travelex’s extensive internal assessments and the analyses conducted by its expert partners there is no evidence to suggest that customer data has been compromised. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is aware of Travelex’s position. The protection of its customer and partner data remains the company’s priority.

Notes to the Editor

Background

On Tuesday 31st December, Travelex detected a software virus, ransomware known as Sodinokibi (REvil) which had compromised some of its services. As previously announced, on discovering the virus, and as a precautionary measure, Travelex immediately took all its systems offline to prevent the spread of the virus further across the network. Travelex has taken advice from a number of expert third-party specialists and advisors throughout the incident and parallel investigations are ongoing. Finablr’s other six brands are not affected and are operating normally.

Since 1 January, Travelex has continued to provide services to customers in-stores and has provided interim customer solutions for the Travelex Money Cards. Any customers who have encountered difficulties in reloading their Travelex Money Cards should contact Mastercard call centre, the number which is on the back of the card. For any other issues, or to seek refunds, customers are encouraged to check their local website for the best way to get in touch with customer support in their respective country.

Customer Precautions

Based on the public attention this incident has received, individuals may try to take advantage of it and attempt some common e-mail or telephone schemes. Increased awareness and vigilance are key to detecting and preventing this type of activity. As a precaution, if you receive a call from someone purporting to be from Travelex that you are not expecting or you are unsure about the identity of a caller, you should end the call and call back on the local customer service number available on Travelex’s website. If you have any questions or believe you have received a suspicious e-mail or telephone call, please do not hesitate to contact us. Please note that Travelex does not store credit card numbers on its system.

Interim Travelex Money Card Customer Solutions

Geography Solutions available for Cards UK View balances, transactions, PIN reveal, and Purse to Purse transfers at uk.travelexmoneycard.com Reload by phone via Mastercard call centre, number is on the back of the card Asda Please call the number on the back of your card for balances and transaction information Reloads can be made telephone/internet banking. For more information visit money.asda.com/travel-money/faqs/ France View balances, transactions, PIN reveal and Purse to Purse transfers at fr.travelexmoneycard.com Australia View balances, transactions, PIN reveal and Purse to Purse transfers at au.travelexmoneycard.com Reload with BPay. Biller code: 184416, reference is 16 digit TMC card number BPay top ups are into default currency which is AUD, this default can be changed online at au.travelexmoneycard.com NZ View balances, transactions, PIN reveal and Purse to Purse transfers at nz.travelexmoneycard.com USA View balances, transactions, PIN reveal and Purse to Purse transfers at us.travelexmoneycard.com Reload by phone via Mastercard call centre, number is on the back of the card Japan Reloads can be made through ATMs in Japan Please call the number on the back of your card for balances, transactions and purse to purse transfers or log in at cashpassport.jp The Netherlands Please call the number on the back of your card for balances and transaction information

