Foreign exchange specialist announces its latest airport launch to deliver currency exchange services across stores, ATMs and click-and-collect services

LONDON, UK – 17th December 2019 – Travelex, a Finablr company and market leading Foreign Exchange specialist, today announced the opening of five new currency exchange stores in Birmingham Airport. The opening of the new stores represents Travelex’s latest UK airport launch and follows a competitive bidding process. Travelex will be the sole foreign exchange provider at Birmingham Airport.

The new stores will also be supported by 15 new ATMs at locations across the airport allowing for the withdrawal of local and foreign currencies using dynamic currency conversion. The convenience of the new Travelex stores means consumers travelling to and from Birmingham Airport will have omni-channel access to a wide variety of currencies at short notice. Consumers can also benefit from Travelex’s competitive online rates by pre-purchasing currency for click-and-collect at Birmingham Airport on the day they travel.

The announcement expands Travelex’s existing portfolio to over 1,200 stores at both on-airport and off-airport locations around the world.

Commenting on the announcement, Richard Gill, Commercial Director, Birmingham Airport said: “Travelling can be both exciting and stressful, with so much to plan—and having the right travel money is a big part of this. At Birmingham Airport, we are committed to making our customers’ travelling experiences enjoyable, stress-free and memorable. The new Travelex suite of services will provide our customers with convenient access to local and foreign currencies for purchase both on the day and in advance for collection at our airport.”

Nathan Best, Commercial Director UK, Travelex commented: “We’re thrilled to be announcing our latest UK airport partner. While the foreign exchange market continues to become more ‘digitised’, consumers also need currency exchange services at key destinations. From click-and-collect to ATMs, Travelex is committed to delivering an omni-channel experience for our customers - with the convenience and competitive rates they have come to expect from the world’s pioneering foreign currency and international payments company.”

About Travelex

Headquartered in London, Travelex has a rich heritage in foreign currency, pioneering the travellers’ cheques of the past and the digital payments of the future. With a presence in over 70 countries, and over 1,200 stores at both on-airport and off-airport locations around the world, Travelex has distilled its expertise and experience into a platform that reinvents physical and digital cross-border money movement globally to ensure its clients remain one step ahead of the competition. The platform provides financial institutions with a trusted, efficient and accurate international money transfer service, plus secure and reliable banknote delivery of both major and exotic currencies.

A market leading foreign exchange specialist, the business covers the entire value chain of the retail foreign exchange industry. Travelex Group is also active in the remittances and payments space enabling physical and digital cross-border money movement for consumers and financial institutions.

Travelex is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions. With deep regulatory know-how, technology expertise and industry leading partnerships, Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses. With a global reach spanning 170+ countries, Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.

About Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport is the UK’s third largest airport outside London, and the UK’s seventh largest overall.

It handles c13m passengers a year and c35m people live within its two-hour catchment – half the population of the UK.

As the Midlands’ largest airport, it serves more than 150 direct scheduled and charter routes and offers an additional 340 possible connections worldwide.

Over the last 10 years, Birmingham Airport has invested more than £300m to develop its infrastructure.

It is one of the West Midlands’ largest employers, creating jobs for 30,900 people across the West Midlands and adding £1.5bn in GVA to the regional economy.

Sitting in the centre of the country’s road and rail network means that it is one of the UK’s most accessible airports.

When HS2 opens, the rail journey between Birmingham Airport and central London will reduce from the current 70 minutes to 38 minutes as it becomes the UK’s first and only high-speed connected airport, increasing the two-hour catchment to 45m people.

The Airport recently consulted on its draft Master Plan which outlines how the airport will invest £500m over the next 15 years, growing to serve 18m passengers a year, generating £2.1b to the regional economy annually and supporting 34,000 jobs by 2033. For more information on the draft Master Plan please visit: https://www.birminghamairport.co.uk/about-us/planning-and-development/airport-strategy/master-plan-2018/

In 2018, Birmingham Airport was awarded the Best UK Airport for airports above 10 million passengers a year by the Airport Operators Association, and was also ranked second behind only Heathrow Terminal 5 in the Which? report on large UK airports. Netflights.com also awarded Birmingham Airport the most family friendly airport in the UK and Ireland.

