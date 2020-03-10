Foreign exchange specialist will provide currency services to newly redeveloped hub

London, United Kingdom: 10 March 2020: Travelex, a Finablr company and market leading Foreign Exchange specialist, has extended its relationship with Bahrain International Airport (BIA) operating multiple outlets at the new Passenger Terminal Building. Travelex has signed a five-year contract with Bahrain Airport Company, successfully winning a tender to provide currency exchange services. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah and Travelex Managing Director, Tom Fane signed the agreement in the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Transportation & Telecommunications and BAC Chairman, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, and members of the BAC commercial team.

Travelex will now operate four stores in the airport’s new terminal, providing travellers to and from Bahrain with access to a wide variety of currencies and services to match their travel needs. Two stores will be located at landside, accessible to the public, and two more at airside, after passengers pass through security and immigration. Retail areas at the new terminal will be three times larger than at the existing airport, offering passengers more variety and transforming BIA into a key commercial hub. This supports BAC’s goal to increase the aviation sector’s contribution to the national economy in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. BAC is confident that the new terminal’s boutique design, world-class facilities, and hospitable workforce will reinforce BIA’s reputation as a friendly and efficient airport at the heart of the Gulf.

The new passenger terminal, one of the biggest construction works undertaken in the Kingdom, spans approximately four times the footprint of the existing terminal and will boost the airport’s capacity to 14m passengers every year. With this new contract, Travelex’s tenure as a preferred currency exchange provider to Bahrain’s airport customers hits the 20-year mark, making it one of the longest standing relationships Travelex has in the region.

Mr. Al Binfalah said: “Delivering a comfortable, convenient, and hassle-free travel experience is a top priority at BIA. Having a wide selection of currencies available is crucial to accommodate the needs of departing passengers traveling to different parts of the world. Equally important is the ability to convert foreign currencies into Bahraini dinars for visitors arriving in the Kingdom. Travelex has been a trusted partner of Bahrain Airport Company for many years, and we look forward to offering a full range of foreign exchange services that meet travellers’ last-minute requirements.”

Mr. Fane said: “Over the years, we have built a strong reputation in the Kingdom of Bahrain by providing efficient and customer-centric services. We remain committed to delivering the same high quality at our new branches within the new Passenger Terminal Building. Bahrain’s new terminal will serve many more travellers than ever before, and many of them will look to the airport to provide convenient foreign exchange at competitive rates.”

In addition to the store offering, Travelex has also launched its website, www.travelex.bh, providing consumers with competitive online rates to book all their travel money in advance and collect it at the airport on the day they travel, with a guarantee they get the best rate at the time of collection.

*****END*****

About Travelex

Headquartered in London, Travelex has a rich heritage in foreign currency, pioneering the travellers’ cheques of the past and the digital payments of the future. With a presence in over 70 countries, and over 1,200 stores at both on-airport and off-airport locations around the world, Travelex has distilled its expertise and experience into a platform that reinvents physical and digital cross-border money movement globally to ensure its clients remain one step ahead of the competition. The platform provides financial institutions with a trusted, efficient and accurate international money transfer service, plus secure and reliable banknote delivery of both major and exotic currencies.

A market leading foreign exchange specialist, the business covers the entire value chain of the retail foreign exchange industry. Travelex Group is also active in the remittances and payments space enabling physical and digital cross-border money movement for consumers and financial institutions.

Travelex is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions. With deep regulatory know-how, technology expertise and industry leading partnerships, Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses. With a global reach spanning 170+ countries, Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.

Travelex media contact:

Elvina Soogun/ Alice Pedder

CCgroup

T: +44 (0) 203 824 9200

E: Travelex@ccgrouppr.com

Adam Cooper

Travelex

E: press@travelex.com

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) was incorporated in 2008 and has been managing and operating Bahrain International Airport (BIA) since 2010. Driven by a clear vision to operate BIA as a friendly and efficient gateway to the Kingdom of Bahrain, BAC continues to develop the airport’s capacity, infrastructure, and commercial offerings, positioning it as an attractive hub for both airlines and passengers. For more information visit www.bahrainairport.bh

For more information:

Bahrain Airport Company Media Contact:

Corporate Communications Officer Tel: (+973) 17353458

Email: Corporate.Communications@bac.bh

Twitter: @BahrainAirport;

Facebook: Bahrain.Airport;

Instagram: @BahrainAirport