Direct access to banking services streamlines workflows for accountancy firms

London, 7th January 2020 - Tribe Payments, a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering the future of payments, has announced the first implementation of its new Bankbox service. With technical integration completed in under one month, Telleroo has rapidly streamlined its bulk payment service for accountancy firms and bookkeepers, creating a single unified workflow for payroll and supplier transactions on behalf of their SME clients.

Bankbox, part of Tribe’s modular ISAAC platform, gives businesses easy access to banking systems, payment rails, and other services that would normally only be available through a direct bank integration. By standardising access, cutting out complexity and removing middlemen, Bankbox helps businesses give their customers choice, expand their reach, and reduce operational costs.

Launched at FinTech Connect in December 2019, Bankbox has allowed Telleroo’s accountancy firm customers make payroll and supplier payments directly from the payment files generated by accounting and payroll software such as Xero or Paycircle. Telleroo removes the need for manual processing of these payments runs and the rekeying of payment information, making SME finance teams far more efficient and less prone to human error. Payments can be scheduled in advance-Telleroo users no longer need to set aside specific days and times for payment input-and access to Faster Payments means that there is no “cut off” to ensure a payment reaches its destination in time.

The integration means that Telleroo’s accountancy firm customers effectively have direct and standardised access to payment rails, without the need to navigate proprietary systems and alter existing workflows and processes. This is expected to boost the scale and velocity of Telleroo’s payment volumes.

“Gaining access to banking systems can be a nightmare in terms of technical integration and the reams of paperwork. We felt it shouldn’t be this hard to get access to the banking systems that can make a real difference to accountancy firms and the SMEs they serve,” said Michael Riedler, MD and Co-Founder, Telleroo. “Bankbox means we have direct access to these systems and can enable payroll and supplier payments simple for our accountancy customers-they will save hours previously wasted on manual input.”

“Telleroo is a fantastic example of an innovative company breaking away from legacy technology and systems to solve a big annoying problem for customers,” said Suresh Vaghjiani, CEO of Tribe Payments. “The focus we’ve seen in fintech on the consumer user experience needs to be universally applied, and the manual rekeying of payments is a perfect example of where technology can vastly improve efficiency.”

About Tribe Payments

We are a tribe of industry experts delivering the future of payments. Unlike most vendors, Tribe provides all aspects of payments using a modular platform to businesses – predominantly acquirers and issuers - that serve merchants and consumers across the globe. Tribe is the only provider to fully break the ‘legacy-cycle’, using disposable technology to ensure zero-obsolescence and containerisation to minimise risk.

As Europe's only issuer processor working with Mastercard, Visa and UnionPay International, we offer unrivalled market connectivity. We build to global scale, securely - we are PCI Level 1 compliant and supported by our own private cloud.

Our mission is to deliver payment technology that no longer compromises between scale and speed.

To find out more visit: https://tribepayments.com/

