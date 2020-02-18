TrueProfile.io® and Ras al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) have signed the first pivotal partnership in the UAE to support graduates in securing coveted job opportunities and pursuing higher studies overseas.

TrueProfile.io, powered by the DataFlow Group, is a leader in the document verification industry. Their new partnership - the first of its kind in the UAE - provides each RAKMHSU graduate with their own verified degree certificate, a critical driver for securing job opportunities within the healthcare industry.



Graduates from RAKMHSU will be equipped with a verified education credential which will enable them to thrive in the professional world by assisting in building trusting relationships and enhanced job opportunities with employers, regulators and authorities globally.

Signing ceremony between TrueProfile.io and RAKMHSU

TrueProfile.io’s Co-Founder, René Seifert says, “Our new partnership with RAKMHSU provides graduates with a platform from which they can showcase their authenticity as qualified healthcare professionals. In addition, by being part of TrueProfile.io, RAKHSMU’s graduates and alumni are equipped with a community of support to achieve their professional potential. Our new partnership also provides peace of mind for employers who can be assured of the authenticity of the verified credentials they are presented with. We look forward to celebrating the ongoing success of RAKMHSU’s alumni and the achievements of the class of 2020!”



RAKMHSU’s President, Dr. S Gurumadhva Rao tells us, “We are delighted that all of our graduates will benefit from TrueProfile.io’s verification service. Being the first UAE university to take advantage of a TrueProfile.io partnership will provide our alumni with the capacity to position themselves as trusted professionals within the healthcare industry, empowering them to pursue roles with top tier employers. Meanwhile, RAKMHSU’s reputation as a renowned educational institution is reinforced by giving our alumni the tools they need to succeed in the professional world.”

TrueProfile.io is utilized by thousands of applicants worldwide, who use the platform to accelerate their career potential. Not only will RAKHMU’s graduates benefit from a verified degree certificate, but also from the additional features that TrueProfile.io provides for all Members. These include a shareable digital resume, verifications stored using the latest blockchain technology, career-focused content as well as the ability to enable leading employers to view their professional profiles.

For more information about RAKMHSU and TrueProfile.io visit https://www.rakmhsu.ac.ae/ and https://www.trueprofile.io/ respectively or contact smckee@dataflowgroup.com

About TrueProfile.io

TrueProfile.io works with employers and international job applicants to enhance human resource processes through a fully digital, on-demand Primary Source Verification (PSV) solution. TrueProfile.io removes the friction of ever-repetitive background checks and replaces it with a broadly accepted standard that connects applicants with employers in a secured and trusted environment. We do this by using cutting-edge blockchain technology to securely verify applicant qualifications for prospective employers. The PSV process ensures that all of the candidates’ credentials are authentic and issued by an accredited institution.



TrueProfile.io is part of the DataFlow Group, a leading global provider of specialised PSV solutions, background screening and immigration compliance services. Headquartered in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), the DataFlow Group has been delivering PSV services to regulators and governments in Asia and Europe since 2006.



https://www.trueprofile.io/

