London, 15 July 2021… The Alan Turing Institute, the UK’s national institute for data science and artificial intelligence, is inviting submissions from around the world to its first (virtual) conference on trustworthy digital identity, 13 September 2021. Staged to bring together prominent academics and key players in the field of digital identity from government and industry sectors, this online event is to focus on assessment and opportunities for development of trustworthy digital identity systems.

Themes and key questions cover the influences, particularly from national governments, that are driving digital identity today and the qualities of the underlying systems that can attest to whether they are deserving of trust. They also reflect the social impact, cultural, societal and behavioural conventions that have a role to play in anticipating vulnerabilities for the people digital ID systems are being set up to serve.

Advances in digital technologies are redefining opportunities around the world to develop new economic value, to govern and serve within more accessible societies, and to empower individuals. Understanding the different trust and security requirements is an essential step towards their appropriate, secure and independent use and functions. The aim is to bring together knowledge that will inform countries’ approaches and positively influence the ecosystem of standards, policies and technologies. Publishing partner Data & Policy an open access journal published by Cambridge University Press, in collaboration with Data for Policy – is to feature selected papers.

The call for submissions is open until Friday 30 July 2021. Find out more

The Alan Turing Institute is the UK’s national institute for data science and artificial intelligence.

The Institute is named in honour of Alan Turing, whose pioneering work in theoretical and applied mathematics, engineering and computing is considered to have laid the foundations for modern-day data science and artificial intelligence. The Institute’s goals are to undertake world-class research in data science and artificial intelligence, apply its research to real-world problems, drive economic impact and societal good, lead the training of a new generation of scientists, and shape the public conversation around data and algorithms.

