The achievement highlights the company’s pioneering contributions to global data storage management.

HELSINKI, Finland, April 28, 2021 – Tuxera, a world-leader in quality-assured storage management and enterprise network storage software, announced the company was selected for the CRN Storage 100 2021 list, published by The Channel Co. in CRN magazine, April 12, 2021. According to CRN, the Storage 100 list “highlights the best, brightest, and most innovative providers of storage technology for solution providers.” Tuxera is named among the “20 Coolest Data Management Companies”, a complementary list to the main CRN Storage 2021 list. The company appears alongside prominent players in the data management solutions arena, including Snowflake, Veeam, Veritas Technologies, and others.

Tuxera named in Storage 100

Meeting the world’s data storage needs through innovative solutions

CRN notes that the 100 storage solutions vendors featured in their 2021 selection are among the most innovative providers of storage technology used in enterprise deployments, from traditional on-premises to full-on cloud. Further, the list “recognizes the need solution providers have for finding the right storage infrastructure for each customer based on its own need for performance, flexibility and costs.”

This recognition comes in context of Tuxera’s numerous contributions to data storage management technology over the past year, with prominent advances in automotive and enterprise network storage. From 2020-2021, the company’s most notable contributions include:

Tuxera was granted five new US patents, most notably for novel methods of ensuring fail-safety at a file system level. The company was the first to bring SMB compression to Linux through its network file-sharing product, Fusion File Share by Tuxera. This feature enables the compression of files inline during transfer over a network, significantly reducing bandwidth and file transfer time for enterprises using Linux. Groundbreaking file system traversal technology was developed for Tuxera’s commercial-grade NTFS file system implementation, providing three times faster speed-performance to AWS servers for Orca Security’s multi-cloud security platform. This feature is currently being adapted to bring performance boosts to other enterprise use cases. Tuxera invested heavily into high-performance, flash-aware file system development efforts, specifically targeted at the automotive domain. In this industry, the requirements for both data performance and specifically data reliability are growing significantly in magnitude due to software-defined vehicles. The company also put hefty investments into flash storage testing for Tuxera’s customers, simulating specific use cases and workload conditions. This enabled the company to focus its research and development into optimizing their storage solutions, specifically toward industry-specific requirements.

In 2020, the company also established an official Japanese subsidiary, Tuxera Japan KK, to support the accelerating data storage needs for the Japanese market. Additionally, in 2019, the company acquired Datalight, a forerunner in data storage management solutions, to create the most comprehensive portfolio of storage management solutions on the market. The companies devoted significant effort from 2019-2020 into consolidating their entire global operations under the unified brand, Tuxera.

Strategic focus on storage industry leadership

“We’re honored to be recognized alongside these great companies – and very proud to see our strategic focus on storage industry leadership is starting to show to the outside world,” says Tuukka Ahoniemi, Tuxera CEO. “The value of user data for businesses is priceless, and getting recognized for our mission to enable people and business to ‘store and do more with their data’ is really energizing.”

Tuxera’s promise is to deliver reliable storage management solutions for a data-driven world. The company is committed to helping its customers store, safeguard, and manage their critical data. Tuxera’s strong reputation in the storage industry is built on this assurance.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured embedded storage management software and networking technologies. Helping people and businesses store and do more with their data, our software is at the core of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and more. We help you store your data reliably, while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Tuxera is also an active member of multiple industry organizations, including JEDEC, SNIA, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and many others. Founded in 2008, Tuxera’s headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the US. Learn more about us at www.tuxera.com.

