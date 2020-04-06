Innovative combination of Barrister and Lawyer for white-collar crime boutique

LONDON – New business-crime law firm Twelve Tabulae launches in London this week, founded on a unique concept: the partnership of silk and solicitor providing expert advice in the context of the courtroom, and through the lens of litigation. The new firm is built around the new model of legal services, characterised by sharp focus and a contemporary approach to legal project management, and will launch with a substantial and loyal client portfolio from day one. Its services have been designed around the unique needs of the senior executives and business leaders who have come to rely on frank, transparent and practical advice in tough times.

The firm’s founders are both seasoned practitioners in the world of white-collar crime. Stephen Vullo QC brings significant expertise as an advocate in the field of criminal law, particularly in dealing with allegations against directors in the public eye. Simon Caltagirone is a leading solicitor in the world of business crime, working with directors facing challenging allegations, from fraud and bribery to money laundering and competition issues. Together, they have aggressive plans for growth and scale for the new enterprise, tapping into the current trend for lawyers turning to specialist niche teams rather than faceless ‘big law’.

Caltagirone comments: “In this new and exciting venture, we’re concentrating on building the most successful legal advisory business in white-collar crime. We intend to do that by bringing together the most effective legal specialists and backing them with the brand, resources, technologies and purpose to serve clients better than anyone else out there in the market."

Twelve Tabulae’s new model delivers a combination of expert advice, smart use of technology and an agile approach to pricing that eschews the rigid models employed by traditional law firms. It has been developed in response to a significant and fast-growing need for legal service delivery in business crime. In the UK alone, the advent of the Bribery Act in 2011, greater intervention by regulators such as the Competition and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority, and the introduction of deferred prosecution agreements have pushed white-collar crime up the agenda. Reputational risk and public interest are at an all-time high, plus the industry’s regulatory frameworks are becoming more complex than ever.

Caltagirone continues: “Our structure and operating model make us unique. But we’re also trying to apply fresh thinking to everything we do for clients. We know that expert legal strategies or scenario plans are important, but if we can avoid conflict from the outset, we certainly will. There is no trigger-happy race to initiate litigation, here. Defeating the problem early is always our primary objective, which is the one thing our clients seem to value above all else.”

Over the next few months, the founders will be concentrating on supporting their clients through these unprecedented times whilst developing the new platform for scale and growth in the future.

Launched in April 2020, Twelve Tabulae is a niche law firm, providing experienced, independent, conflict-free teams with singular focus on business crime. Founded by ex-2 Bedford Row Silk Stephen Vullo QC and former Gunner Cooke partner Simon Caltagirone, the firm delivers deep experience and insight, with a unique combination of silk and solicitor founder base, on a limited company platform designed to foster value. Its delivery platform is optimised for excellence and efficiency: top quality legal project management supported by agile resourcing and flexible access to low-cost support when needed. The firm’s core goal to is create the best platform for business crime lawyers in the market, delivering a one-of-a-kind legal support concept that becomes the new standard in the sector.