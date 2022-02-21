Appointments recognise increasing importance of alt-nets to UK broadband sector

London, UK, 21 February – INCA, the trade association for next generation broadband services, has made two new appointments to its board. Rosalind Singleton, CEO of Spring Fibre and Tim Stranack, Founder and Director of Community Fibre were confirmed in their new roles at the organisation’s recent Annual General Meeting.

The appointments come at a time when the contribution of alt-nets to the development of Gigabit Britain and to the UK economy has never been more important, especially with the government renewing commitments for the provision of access to 5G broadband for the "large majority" of households in last week’s Levelling Up white paper and with the setting of a new target for nationwide 1Gbps broadband to be achieved by 2030.

INCA Chairman Alex Blowers said, “We are delighted to welcome Ros and Tim to the INCA board. Both come with substantial experience in the sector and will play a vital role in what we are sure will be a crucial next 12-24 months in the future of the UK’s fixed telecoms sector”.

In addition to her role at Spring Fibre, Rosalind Singleton is also Chair of the UK5G Advisory Board, a member of the UK Government’s Telecoms Supply Chain Diversification Advisory Council and on Ofcom’s Spectrum Advisory Board. She is also a non-executive director of Alphawave PLC. She has over 30 years of experience in the technology sector and is an active angel investor and mentor for tech businesses with female founders.

Tim Stranack started his career in telecommunications in the 1990's designing call centre systems first for Europ Assistance and then the Direct Line Group. It was while working for Westminster City Council that he realised the only way to achieve their digital inclusion ambitions was to have better broadband services. This led him to co-found Community Fibre Ltd which has since grown to become London's largest fibre-only network. Tim has been Chair of INCA's policy and regulatory special interest group in 2021.

