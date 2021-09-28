B2B Telecoms & Datacoms equipment marketplace Twoosk names top manufacturers following year of increased demand of fibre networks

Aveiro, Portugal, 28 September 2021 – The B2B Telecom & Datacom marketplace Twoosk has highlighted the leading fibre optic product manufacturers, as telecoms operators across Europe and beyond look to boost the fibre content of their networks as quickly and cost effectively as possible.

Twoosk, which has experienced a massive 111% growth on sales in 2020, has named 17 manufacturers in its latest analysis of the market.

Twoosk logo

“The fiber optics market is gaining share each day and becoming more relevant than ever in our personal and professional lives, a trend highlighted by the reliance on high-speed internet over the past 18 months”, said Rui Barbosa Guedes, Business Development, Sales & Supply Chain Director at Twoosk.

Fibre hugely facilitates and accelerates data transmission and is replacing other cabling options till the end user, since it provides much better performance with higher bandwidth at lower costs. The question for new operators is: which fibre optic products manufacturers to choose from?

To answer the question, Twoosk has released its selection of the top 17 fibre manufacturers that should be considered as part of a purchasing strategy. These manufacturers are:

CommScope

Prysmian Group

OPTOMER

Cablescom

Dätwyler Cables GmbH

Kabelovna Děčín Podmokly, s.r.o.

Senko Advanced Components

SAMM Technology

STL

Corning

Fibrain

LAPP Group

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG)

Rosenberger

NBG

“As countries like the UK ramp up their fibre rollout through initiatives like Project Gigabit – a multibillion pound national mission to deliver lightning-fast, reliable broadband for everyone in the UK – network builders need the right equipment to ensure that they are able to scale up the digital infrastructure of the countries that they operate in”, Rui Barbosa Guedes added.

Twoosk’s Telecom & Datacom marketplace stocks almost all these manufacturers, and other leading brands, and offers businesses of any size an easy way to buy or sell all the telecom equipment they need by bringing all telecom product suppliers together on one platform. Users of the platform can negotiate with suppliers and compare several products from all technologies in a simple way.

Visit Twoosk for more information.

-Ends-

About Twoosk

Twoosk is a B2B Telecom & Datacom Marketplace that aims to aggregate knowledge and provide valuable services to the professional sector. Within the marketplace, the user will easily find a wide range of telecom equipment, compare products and easily discover and request quotations to new providers. Everything happens in one single place, saving time, money and ensuring a safe experience. At the same time, it is a new and specialised sales channel for companies from all sizes that will allow them to have immediate access to new markets and new customers.

Twoosk is also a source of information, providing the latest news and trends in the telecom industry.

For more information about Twoosk, please visit its website here.

For media enquiries please email twoosk@proactive-pr.com.