London - October 1st 2021 – The UK Cyber Security Council – the charitable, self-regulatory body for the cyber security education and skills sector – today announced the appointment of four additional trustees, taking the total to eight. The appointments add significant legal, governance and education expertise to the Board of Trustees of the Council, which was granted charitable status in July 2021.

Following a recruitment and selection process overseen by the four existing trustees, the four new trustees are:

Chitra Balakrishna, a senior lecturer in cyber security at the Open University with over 19 years of experience across academia and industry

Edward Goodchild, an executive with both longstanding charity experience and extensive knowledge of professional registration, standards and ethics

Frances Le Grys, a lawyer with a 25 year career at a global law firm, including eight years as Partner & General Counsel

Nathan Nagaiah, a long-time educational expert with experience of administering nationally-recognised qualifications and advising on diversity

Dr Claudia Natanson, chair of the Council trustees, said: “The appointment of additional trustees strengthens the Council considerably, bringing a wealth of new perspectives and experience to the table. I’m delighted to welcome them all.”

Simon Hepburn, the recently appointed chief executive of the Council, said: “The Council has a wide mandate, so a Board of Trustees with relevant backgrounds and diverse knowledge will help us both to prioritise and to be effective more quickly. They constitute an instant sounding board, with a vested interest in the success of the Council and I look forward to working with them.”

Four further trustees remain to be appointed. These will be representatives of the Council membership.

The UK Cyber Security Council is an independent, self-regulatory body charged with being the voice for the UK’s cyber security profession and with addressing the key education and skills challenges faced by the profession. These challenges include the development and promotion of the highest possible standards of cyber security expertise, excellence, professional conduct and practice, for the benefit of the public; and with attracting and developing the next generation of cyber security professionals.

The Council will also work closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the UK's national technical authority for cyber security, to define and develop the professional skills the country needs.

About the UK Cyber Security Council

The UK Cyber Security Council is the self-regulatory body, and voice, for UK cyber security education, training and skills. A registered charity, the Council drives progress towards meeting the key challenges the profession faces and develops, promotes and stewards nationally recognised standards for cyber security qualification and learning. The Council, working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the UK's national technical authority for cyber security, supports the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

