Vital groundwork to be laid ahead of Membership launch in September

LONDON – June 29th 2021 - The new UK Cyber Security Council has instigated its first two initiatives, under its mandate from the Government to develop the cyber security profession. The Council has invited the 16 members of the Cyber Security Alliance – the group of organisations commissioned by DCMS to set up the Council – to apply for a role in determining the terms of reference for two significant, new committees: a Professional Standards & Ethics Committee and a Qualifications & Careers Committee.

UK Cyber Security Council logo

Both committees are critical to the objectives of the Council. Raising professional standards for cyber security is the most important immediate priority for the Council, notably helping to ensure a common set of professional standards are adopted through education and training interventions relating to cyber security. At the same time, the Council will work on an initial mapping of CyBOK’s Qualifications Framework onto a public-facing Career Pathways Framework.

While the terms of reference for both committees will be developed by representatives from among the Cyber Security Alliance, the committees themselves will be populated from members of the Council. Membership is open to any organisation with an interest in promoting, supporting and developing the cyber security profession. Membership is currently open for expressions of interest, with an application process to commence shortly. The Council will welcome its first members from September.

Don MacIntyre, interim chief executive of the Council, said: “While the Council is uniquely supported by the UK Government and has a Board of experienced industry professionals, it will be through its members that the UK Cyber Security Council will play a central role in driving the cyber security industry forwards. We don’t have the luxury of starting with something ‘easy’: professional standards and qualifications and careers are the two stand-out issues facing the profession, so we’re going to hit the ground running. There will never be a better opportunity for the profession to influence its own direction and development than joining the Council and getting involved with these first two committees.”

In acknowledgement of their efforts in developing the Council, the 16 members of the Cyber Security Alliance have all been offered the honorary status of Founding Member of the UK Cyber Security Council. All 16 will still need to apply for regular Member status order to contribute to the Council’s activities, beyond the setting-up of the first two committees.

The Council’s mandate from the UK government is to provide a focal point through which industry and the professional landscape can advise, shape and inform national policy on cyber security professional standards.

[ends]

About the UK Cyber Security Council (www.ukcybersecuritycouncil.org.uk)

The UK Cyber Security Council is the self-regulatory body, and voice, for UK cyber security education, training and skills. It drives progress towards meeting the key challenges the profession faces and develops, promotes and stewards nationally recognised standards for cyber security qualifications and learning. The Council, working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the UK's national technical authority for cyber security, supports the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

The establishment of the Council by the Cyber Security Alliance consortium of cyber security professional bodies was commissioned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in September 2019.

Media enquiries

press@ukcybersecuritycouncil.org.uk

# # #