Speakers from Tinder Swindler and Biohacking to Microsoft and Google Working Together to Bridge the Gap

London, UK, 10 October 2022 – Award winning event organiser, ROAR B2B, today announces the launch of UK Cyber Security Week and its inaugural event on 3rd and 4th November at the Business Design Centre, London. Free attendee registration is now open at www.ukcyberweek.co.uk.

Bringing together globally renowned speakers and leading cyber experts, it aims to bridge the knowledge gap between cyber and business communities, demystifying jargon, sharing expertise and unique insights, in addition to showcasing the latest in cybersec tech and initiatives. The organisers are providing conference level content completely free of charge to facilitate the knowledge sharing required to upskill the industry. The full agenda has just been launched at https://www.ukcyberweek.co.uk/uk-cyber-week-agenda-2022.

Attendees will hear from over 100 world class security experts, hackers and commentators from across the cyber spectrum. Among those sharing their real-life experiences and insights on the state of current and future cyber security will be:

‘Hacker’ - A real-life hacker, whose identity has been protected to ensure open and candid discussion, will open the event, sharing their experiences and techniques used to exploit and infiltrate systems; from airports and casinos to critical national infrastructure facilities.

- A real-life hacker, whose identity has been protected to ensure open and candid discussion, will open the event, sharing their experiences and techniques used to exploit and infiltrate systems; from airports and casinos to critical national infrastructure facilities. Jayson E. Street – A rare chance to see the Rockstar Hacker in the UK

– A rare chance to see the Rockstar Hacker in the UK Geoff White - BBC, Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigative reporter – host of top podcast “The Lazarus Heist” will be doing an interactive phishing demo on stage and a book signing at the event.

- BBC, Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigative reporter – host of top podcast “The Lazarus Heist” will be doing an interactive phishing demo on stage and a book signing at the event. Cecilie Fjellhøy - The star of The Tinder Swindler - Netflix’s most-watched documentary of 2022 - will be talking about the sophistication of identity fraud.

- The star of The Tinder Swindler - Netflix’s most-watched documentary of 2022 - will be talking about the sophistication of identity fraud. Len Noe - The ex-black hat hacker who can compromise systems with the implants in his body.

- The ex-black hat hacker who can compromise systems with the implants in his body. Jake Moore – Will explore ‘How to hire a hitman on the dark web’ which sounds both risky and cool at the same time.

– Will explore ‘How to hire a hitman on the dark web’ which sounds both risky and cool at the same time. Sarah Armstrong-Smith - Chief security advisor at Microsoft

- Chief security advisor at Microsoft Chris John Riley - Senior security engineer and tech lead, Google Switzerland

Joining the illustrious event line-up will be speakers and exhibitors at the forefront of cyber security such as Arctic Wolf, Beyond Identity, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Fortanix, Forescout, ManageEngine, SentinelOne, SenseOn Tech and Thales. Attendees can expect discussion, debate and insights into a range of critical topics; from AI/ML & data science, application security and cloud & platform security to cryptography, data forensics & incident response and reverse & social engineering.

Bradley Maule-ffinch, Group Managing Director, UK Cyber Security Week says, “The criticality of cyber security has moved it from the basement to the boardroom – but this has created a knowledge gap that must be addressed. Malicious hackers know this and can exploit vulnerabilities too easily. We want to bring everyone together under one roof to share expertise and experiences, and level up cyber security in the UK. Our promise is that everyone, no matter how much or how little expertise they have, leaves knowing more and is better equipped for the battle ahead.”

