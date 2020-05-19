LONDON, May 19, 2020 – Rimilia, the leading SaaS-based fintech company, today announced it’s continuing to accelerate its growth with the recent appointment of Rob Luddy as Chairman of the Board, alongside Steven Robertson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Andy Lilley as Chief Product Officer (CPO). These key hires will support Rimilia to continue to accelerate and scale, having secured $15 million in growth funding earlier this year to invest in product innovation and to fuel the company’s global expansion.

As an independent advisor, consultant and board member to a number of software companies, Luddy will support the company as it sets its sights on the next phase of growth. Luddy brings more than 20 years of B2B enterprise software experience to Rimilia. As company employee number five at ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), he globally lead its sales and marketing organizations from the company’s initial launch, through to its highly successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. ServiceNow is today a $4 billion / year enterprise software company, with a market capitalization in excess of $65 billion.

Rob Luddy

In addition to the new chairman, Rimilia expands its leadership team adding Steven Robertson as CTO and Andy Lilley as CPO. Robertson joins Rimilia from Thomson Reuters, where he led the technology teams as CTO for HighQ - an intelligent legal collaboration and client engagement platform.

Meanwhile, Lilley joins Rimilia from LexisNexis where he headed up product for enterprise solutions. Before LexisNexis, Lilley directed product at Bottomline Technologies. Their main priorities will be to accelerate and scale Rimilia’s Accounts Receivable (AR) cloud platform. In addition, they will also execute and roadmap delivering new functionality and modules to enable customers to automate the order to cash process.

“The opportunity ahead for Rimilia and its customers is vast, but to seize it, we must focus clearly, move faster and continue to transform. A big part of my job is to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to our customers, rapidly helping them unlock more cash into their businesses, especially in these uncertain economic times. I’m delighted to welcome Rob, Steven and Andy and add their leadership and experience to the team,” said Kevin Kimber, CEO, Rimilia.

About Rimilia

Rimilia is the first and only AI-powered automation platform built to manage your order-to-cash process in real time. Our Financial Relationship Management (FRM) platform helps finance leaders across the globe make better sales and credit decisions so they can increase revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce risk. Rimilia's SaaS solutions work with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language. Rimilia has offices located in Bromsgrove and London in the UK, Boston in the U.S., and Toronto in Canada.

Learn more at https://www.rimilia.com

