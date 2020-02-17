Leading Vendors, Solution and Service Providers to meet in London in September 2020

[London, 17 February 2020] IT Europa and Angel Business Communications announced today that they will jointly be staging the tenth annual UK Managed Services Summit on 16 September 2020. The event will bring leading hardware and software vendors, hosting providers, telecommunications companies, mobile operators and web services providers involved in managed services together with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and resellers, integrators and service providers migrating to, or developing their own managed services portfolio.

UK Managed Services Summit 2019

According to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. the global managed services market is expected to continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% over the next 6 years to reach an overall size of $376.13 billion by 2025. Such rapid growth, several times the rate of growth for the overall market, is being driven by the increasing reliance by businesses on the use of Information Technology to improve business productivity, coupled with a continuing rise in demand for specialized Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and cloud-based managed services.

Under the theme of Creating Value with Managed Services, the UK Managed Services Summit 2020 will provide insights into how the market is developing and what it will take for MSPs to succeed as it evolves. Specific areas addressed will include:

How to build and increase value – both for MSPs and their clients

Increasing efficiency and differentiation

The impact of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and IoT

Changes in buyer behaviour

Digitalisation and Business Transformation

Security and Compliance

Cloud, Hybrid and Edge Computing

Resource Management, Training & Skills

The UK Managed Services Summit 2020 is a management-level event designed to help channel organisations identify opportunities arising from the increasing demand for managed and hosted services and to develop and strengthen partnerships aimed at supporting sales. Building on the success of previous managed services and hosting events, the summit will feature a high-level conference programme exploring the impact of new business models and the changing role of information technology within modern businesses. These conference sessions will be augmented by breakout sessions within which leading vendors and service providers will provide further insight into the opportunities for channel organisations looking to expand their managed services portfolios. Throughout the day there will also be many opportunities for both sponsors and delegates to meet fellow participants within the Summit exhibition and networking area.

“In the face of accelerating technological advance and the increasing complexity this creates, more and more organisations are opting to focus precious resources on their core competencies by outsourcing the delivery, maintenance and management of their IT infrastructure to MSPs,” says Alan Norman, Managing Director of IT Europa. “This is creating huge opportunities, but to compete successfully in creating value for their customers, MSPs will need to adapt and evolve to ride the latest waves of technological advance to ensure they can deliver real value.”

“The Managed Services Summit is the UK’s leading managed services event for the channel and provides a unique opportunity for vendors, VARs, integrators and service providers to come together to address the issues and opportunities arising from the surge in customer demand for managed services and hosted delivery models,” says Stephen Whitehurst, CEO at Angel Business Communications.

The UK Managed Services Summit 2020 will take place at 155 Bishopsgate, London, on 16 September 2020. MSPs, resellers and integrators wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at: www.mshsummit.com

About IT Europa

IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com

About Angel Business Communications

Angel Business Communications is an industry leading B2B publisher and conference and exhibition organiser. ABC has developed skills in various market sectors - including Semiconductor Manufacturing, IT - Storage Networking, Data Centres and Solar manufacturing. ABC has the infrastructure to develop a leadership role in the markets it serves by providing a multi-faceted approach to the business of providing business with the information it needs. For further information visit: www.angelbc.com

For further information contact:

Alan Norman

Tel: +44 (0) 1895 454 604

Email: alan.norman@iteuropa.com

Adam Richardson

Tel: +44 (0)2476 718 970

Email: adam.richardson@angelbc.com