Three new Micro Data Centres deployed at separate locations, containing complete environmental monitoring, air conditioning, power distribution and UPS, along with training, and an on-going maintenance programme.

10 March 2022 – London, UK – Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced that one of the UK’s major retail organisations has placed an order for three custom designed micro data centres. These data centres will be deployed across one site, and are designed to tolerate ‘hostile’ environments. The new micro data centre modules will help the retailer provide an appropriate environment for its on-premises IT services. For added security and protection, a fire-rated modular panel room will also be built to house one of the micro data centre units.

An image of micro data centres

Every Secure I.T. Environments micro data centre can be designed to meet the needs of a host of operating environments. The units for this project will not only be able to filter a range of dust and particulates from the air, but will also be able to withstand water ingress that they might experience on site, and maintain their internal environment across a wide range of external temperatures and humidity.

Each micro data centre will be 42U tall and house all of the equipment that would be expected in a traditional data centre cabinet. Intelligent power distribution units, environmental management systems, fire suppression, UPS and cooling will all maintain the micro data centre’s up-time and allow it to manage environmental extremes. The UPS and cooling will be in a 2N redundancy configuration, with the AC running between 3kW and 7.8kW. Secure I.T. Environments will also provide full training to on-site staff and an on-going maintenance programme.

Chris Wellfair, projects director at Secure I.T. Environments, said “It is great to see our micro data centres supporting one of the UKs top retailers with its mission critical IT services. Micro data centres give companies new ways to overcome the challenges of expanding their data centre services, provide redundancy, and get data centre services into locations that may have limited space, planning restrictions, or be environmentally hostile. With the advent of IoT and edge-based services, it has become more important than ever to get data centres in the right location at speed and a cost-effective way.”

You can learn more about Secure I.T. Environments micro data centre solutions by visiting: https://www.siteltd.co.uk/data-centres/micro-data-centre-cabinets/

About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, Edge and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.

The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.

For media enquiries contact:

Duncan Gurney

Ginger PR Ltd

duncan@gingerpr.co.uk

+44 (0) 1932 485 300