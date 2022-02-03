Navenio strengthens senior team with the appointment of a new CEO to build out its global offering, after securing first two sites in the US

Follows December’s £9.5m series A top-up, £1.5m NHSX AI in Health and Care Award and new partnerships with platforms such as HERE Technologies

Oxford, UK; 3rd February 2022: Navenio, the UK health & location tech scale up, today announced plans for its next chapter of growth and expansion into the US, following a £9.5 million investment awarded last month. The company has appointed Connie Moser as CEO, who joins Navenio with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare strategy, sales and operations, including building large-scale businesses across global markets.

Navenio, which saw a 153% increase in revenue in 2021, has also appointed geospatial expert Andrew Loveless to drive innovation outside of healthcare in his role as VP of Business Development. The appointment comes after Navenio recently partnered with HERE Technologies, to power the Indoor Positioning element of its Indoor Map as a service: a one-stop shop for indoor mapping solutions.

As part of its plans for growth, Navenio’s US-based leadership will lead the charge from the largest health economy in the world, bringing the benefits of indoor location services to everyone, everywhere. Connie Moser, new CEO of Navenio, added: “I am joining at a pivotal time for Navenio and am delighted to drive our expansion in the US and beyond. I look forward to building strong global partnerships and believe passionately in the vast potential that Navenio can bring by ensuring ‘right person, right place, right time’ in healthcare settings. Artificial intelligence is one of many technologies making a real world impact in the healthcare sector, and I’m proud to lead a company spearheading digital transformation.”

Navenio is tackling the rising cost of healthcare with a tool that can increase workplace productivity by up to 100%, freeing up clinical resources for other high value tasks. The company’s mission is to get teams back to capacity post-pandemic by maximising patient flow in key departments such as imaging and logistics, a key issue limiting the ability of hospitals to improve both clinician and staff productivity, and patient throughput.

Martin Moran, Chairman at Navenio commented: “I’m delighted to announce our plans for growth and welcome both Connie and Andrew to the Navenio team. The possibility of indoor location technology is vast and we’re excited to be expanding into the US, providing the benefits of our technology to everyone, everywhere.”

Following recent funding from NHSX, as part of an AI in Health and Care Award, Navenio is also currently developing a proven and nationally scalable evidence based solution to further support improved patient flow across the NHS. The first live sites, as part of the 13 hospital Award programme, have already delivered a positive impact to Trusts, staff and patients, with the full results due to be published later in 2022.

About Navenio

Navenio was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2015 and has an established team of more than 60 people which continues to grow. Navenio was a finalist in KPMG’s British Tech Pioneers Programme, was named as part of the DIT First 100 in Healthcare and Tech Nation’s Upscale 6.0, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards.

Navenio’s location technology is developed from world-class University of Oxford science. In brief, using only a smartphone’s sensors, the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location, providing actionable insight immediately. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant.

