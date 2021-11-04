ERP leaders join forces to help companies across the globe optimise critical processes and ensure business agility

Collaboration gives enterprises the benefit of Integra Associates’ customer-centric approach and 25-years’ experience with Arribatec Group’s unrivalled breadth and depth of solutions

Acquisition aids Arribatec Group’s mission to deliver ‘One Solution’ for integrated and scalable ERP systems

LEICESTER, UK: NOVEMBER 2021: UK ERP leader Integra Associates has announced its acquisition by Arribatec Group, a Deloitte Fast 50 international IT consultancy — creating the world’s largest provider of Unit4 ERP services and solutions to help more organisations across the globe optimise key business processes.

Integra Associates, the UK’s longest-standing Unit4 elite partner and Unit4 Global Service Partner of the Year, has been providing Unit4 ERP (Agresso) expertise since 1995. Its team of 45 highly competent experts is now part of the Arribatec Business Services vertical, bringing 25 years of expertise to the multinational group. The move will allow Integra Associates to offer existing customers a more extensive depth and breadth of ERP knowledge, resource, and services.

Mark Bloomer, Integra Associates CEO

This acquisition is the sixth by Arribatec Group in the last 18 months and reflects the organisation’s commitment to delivering ‘One Solution’ for integrated and scalable ERP systems. One Solution empowers organisations — delivered as a fully supported and managed service on a sustainable platform — connecting people, processes, and systems.

Together, the two ERP leaders will enable more organisations to get more value from enterprise IT by turning IT software into an enabler for growth — taking ownership of the service and systems landscape and delivering tailored, cloud-ready solutions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mark Bloomer, Integra Associates CEO, said, “Joining Arribatec takes Integra to the next level in terms of the services and products we can offer our customers. It enhances our already industry-leading offering, while retaining the culture and values that have made our organisation the go-to Unit4 ERP (Agresso) consultancy provider for over 25 years.”

“Arribatec have an inspirational leadership and vision, with a customer-centric approach and values very much in line with our own. The group, like us, is absolutely committed to helping organisations achieve maximum value from the Unit4 ERP (Agresso) software. Most importantly, joining the Arribatec family allows us to deliver an unrivalled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers in the UK and worldwide.”

“I am delighted and proud that we are joining Arribatec and look forward to what we can do for our customers together.”

Per Ronny Stav, Arribatec CEO, commented, “A strong company with a solid experience like Integra strengthens the offer and the support services guaranteed by Arribatec. Especially in light of the Developer 4U subscription program, Arribatec is able to build and develop a valuable application for customers within the Unit4 framework. Integra will continue to serve and support its clients from the weight of its experience and with even stronger shoulders, now that they can count on Arribatec Group resources.”

“The merger will bring a unique value to our customers and a priceless internal richness for our staff.”

For a complete list of Integra Associates’ Unit4 ERP services and solutions, please go to: www.integra-associates.com/unit4.

-END-

About Integra Associates

The ERP company is the UK’s longest-standing Unit4 elite partner and Unit4 Global Service Partner of the Year. It has been helping organisations improve key business processes for over 25 years through industry-leading solutions and services. Its team of experts come from a wide range of backgrounds, ensuring it provides the full range of Unit4 solutions and services across sectors and industries. The varied client list includes EasyJet, Royal Holloway University and the Ipswich Borough Council.



www.integra-associates.com

About Arribatec Group

The Norwegian IT consultancy is one of the fastest-growing IT providers in the Nordics and on Deloitte’s Fast 50 list. Its 400+ software engineers, developers, project managers and consultants work together to help 900+ private and public businesses, in over 25 countries, reach their full potential by transforming enterprise IT systems and services.

Arribatec Business Services delivers integrated and scalable solutions with ERP as the core engine in its customers’ business landscape.

www.arribatec.com

Contact:

Kate Black, Integra Associates Marketing

kblack@integra-associates.com

+44 7825 409 416

Rebecca Hougham, PR consultant

rjghougham@gmail.com

+44 7383 098 921