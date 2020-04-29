50% of UK firms had issued a policy and over a third had offered remote working prior to working from home guidance from Government

With countries across the world now in lockdown due to the spread and risk of COVID-19, new research commissioned by Aetna International, conducted between 4 and 27 March and announced today, shows a majority of businesses in the UK had prepared and reacted to the growing threat pre-lockdown.

According to the research, by 11 March when the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, 83% of businesses had already taken some form of action to support employees. In the markets the research covered, this date was two to three weeks before local lockdown policies were put in place, and a third (31%) of businesses had already given employees the option to work remotely, and 44% had issued health tips to employees.

The research amongst office workers across four markets (UK, USA, UAE and Singapore) was part of Aetna International’s ongoing insights programme into issues affecting businesses, including the provision of mental and physical health support. According to the findings, larger businesses (those with 5,000 employees or more) were perhaps understandably quicker to respond to the global issue, with 44% issuing guidance on how they were dealing with the risk prior to the WHO announcement.

In the UK, prior to the government’s advice to work from home on 16 March, over a third (36%) of businesses had already offered this to employees, whilst over half (56%) had issued health tips to minimise risk and advice for self-quarantine.

A quarter of UK businesses had already banned all travel and 50% had issued a policy on how they were dealing with it, according to employees.

Richard di Benedetto, President at Aetna International, said: “The spread of COVID-19 across the globe has been rapid, and its impact on all our lives – both personally and professionally – has been significant. Despite the economic challenges facing many businesses, it is testament to the resolve of business leaders that they reacted so quickly to support their employees’ health and well-being.

“Whether through simple messages and tips, or bringing in remote working early, clearly they were doing what they could in unbelievably challenging times. As this complex situation continues to evolve, we will continue to assess how companies are adapting during this period of uncertainty, to ensure we are doing all we can to help them safeguard the mental and physical health and well-being of their employees.”

UK results breakdown from 4 March to 27 March:

In the UK, prior to the government advice to work from home on 16 March…

81% had done something according to their employees

58% had issued a message of concern to all workers

50% had issued a policy on how they were dealing with it according to their employees

56% had offered health tips for minimizing the risk and advice for self-quarantine

36% had offered the opportunity to work remotely to all those concerned

9% had provided access to private medical health checks to all employees

25% had banned all travel

23% had begun to implement reduced working times

35% had suspended work-related events for large groups

34% had asked those that have travelled to high risk areas to work remotely for 14 days

Research breakdown

Prior to the WHO officially declaring COVID-19 a pandemic:

17% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had done nothing according to their employees

42% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had issued a message of concern to all workers

42% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had issued a policy on how they were dealing with it according to their employees

44% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore offered health tips for minimizing the risk and advice for self-quarantine

31% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore offered the opportunity to work remotely to all those concerned

23% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had provided access to private medical health checks to all employees

21% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had banned all travel

30% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had begun to implement reduced working times

31% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had suspended work-related events for large groups

33% of firms across UK, UAE, US and Singapore asked those that have travelled to high risk areas to work remotely for 14 days

After the WHO officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic:

12% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had done nothing according to their employees

48% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had issued a message of concern to all workers

44% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had issued a policy on how they were dealing with it according to their employees

48% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had offered health tips for minimizing the risk and advice for self-quarantine

34% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had offered the opportunity to work remotely to all those concerned

19% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had provided access to private medical health checks to all employees

22% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had banned all travel

25% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had begun to implement reduced working times

34% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had suspended work-related events for large groups

24% of firms with over 5,000 employees across UK, UAE, US and Singapore had asked those that have traveled to high risk areas to work remotely for 14 days

