UKCloud Health is approved via the Information, Management & Technology (IM&T) framework providing a flexible and compliant way for healthcare organisations to procure UKCloud’s multi-cloud services.

London – 12th March 2020 – UKCloud Health, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to powering the Healthcare community, has today announced that it has been successfully selected to provide its services via multiple lots (including Consultancy, Hosting and Cyber Security) on the NHS London Procurement Partnership (NHS LPP) framework.

UKCloud Health

Health and social care organisations such as NHS trusts, clinical practices and hospitals are all embarking on digital transformation initiatives led by NHSX to improve patient outcomes. Cloud adoption is a key enabler of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and this new framework is designed to service the demand for a more complete Information Management and Technology (IM&T) portfolio, including IT Managed Services, for public sector bodies. The recent State of Cloud Adoption survey revealed that 88% of respondents from UK Health & Life Sciences organisations agreed that lack of skills and resource levels was impeding their cloud adoption. This framework helps the healthcare community address this key obstacle by providing access to approved and compliant services from specialist providers including UKCloud Health.

Cleveland Henry, Director of Cloud at UKCloud Health, said:

“We are delighted to have won a place on this exciting new framework from NHS LPP. Organisations across the health and social care community are increasingly looking to address their challenges with capability and capacity via partnering with approved providers that offer the necessary specialism and value for money. This framework makes it easy for those organisations to access the portfolio of multi-cloud services from UKCloud Health.”

As a cloud services provider with extensive experience working with health and social care organisations, UKCloud Health has a comprehensive portfolio of multi-cloud services, professional services and managed services which spans 5 sublots of the NHS LPP framework:

Strategic Consultancy: UKCloud Health provides services such as the Transformation Accelerator which is specifically designed for health and social care organisations and uses an approach of in-house developed discovery scripts, expert engineers and cost modelling activities to provide the skills and capabilities to enable successful transformations. Services Consultancy: UKCloud Health follows a structured and defined 4-step approach to cloud transformations which includes assessment, migration, optimisation and transformation. UKCloud Health offers a free discovery workshop for prospective customers at the UKCloud website. Hosting as a Service: UKCloud Health is based in the Crown Campus, also used by Crown Hosting Data Centres, which provides a cost-effective government-grade facility spanning two UK sites separated by more than 100KMs. UKCloud Health provides a range of hosting services from colocation of legacy systems to private cloud implementations based on Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and VMware stacks. Cloud as a Utility: UKCloud Health offers a choice of multi-cloud technology stacks that are all available as a UK hosted public cloud connected to the Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) and aligned to the NHS Data Security & Protection toolkit. It offers VMware and Oracle virtualised environments for traditional workloads and OpenStack/OpenShift and Microsoft Azure-based cloud for digital application development and data analytics. All services are available via utility-based pricing with no upfront costs, no minimum term lock-in and no exit charges. Security Managed Services: In order to safeguard and protect IT services from cyber risks, UKCloud Health with specialist partner e2e-assure, has developed a unique solution that allows organisations to leverage their existing investments in security systems and provides the people, processes and technology platform to defend from today’s sophisticated cyber landscape. 83% of respondents from Health & Life Sciences organisations agreed that risk and security concerns were an inhibitor to cloud adoption and this service is designed to address this concern and keep patient applications and data safe.

This new framework provides a robust procurement vehicle providing health and social care organisations with access to the strongest and most competitive suppliers. UKCloud Health is well positioned on the NHS LLP framework to offer its skills, capabilities and guidance to help healthcare communities define and implement strategies for cloud adoption. Its unique multi-cloud platform provides maximum choices and options which enable organisations to assemble the perfect mix of cloud services to match the constraints of their budgets, capabilities and compliance.

About UKCloud Health

UKCloud Health is a secure, government-assured, cost effective and UK sovereign cloud service. Our easy to use platform offers an open, collaborative environment to help enhance the way you and your Healthcare colleagues work.

We believe in multi-cloud . Because there is no single cloud that delivers the choice and flexibility you need to support your diverse workloads, skills and tools, without compromise

. Because there is no single cloud that delivers the choice and flexibility you need to support your diverse workloads, skills and tools, without compromise We are open you’re never locked in . Our cloud platform is built to ensure we’re always open and you’re never locked in. UKCloud Health puts you in control.

. Our cloud platform is built to ensure we’re always open and you’re never locked in. UKCloud Health puts you in control. We’re dedicated to the UK Healthcare Sector . We understand your needs and speak your language. From protecting the privacy of Patient Identifiable Data, to collaborating across secure government networks.

. We understand your needs and speak your language. From protecting the privacy of Patient Identifiable Data, to collaborating across secure government networks. We power Healthcare communities . We enable collaboration, innovation and digital transformation to empower citizen-oriented Healthcare, supporting the connected-care vision of the future.

. We enable collaboration, innovation and digital transformation to empower citizen-oriented Healthcare, supporting the connected-care vision of the future. Unparalleled customer support. With UKCloud Health you’re never alone. We’re dedicated to service excellence and our UK-based experts provide extensive 24/7 support at no extra cost.

UKCloud Health. We power Healthcare communities.

