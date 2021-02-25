UKCloud’s focus and commitment to its ‘Powered By’ programme demonstrates how Technology Providers are key to digital transformation across public sector.

London – 25th February 2021 – UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across UK public sector, has today announced its new Partner Programme designed to drive further digital innovation in both its partner ecosystem and the cloud industry in the UK.

While 2020 was a year of both personal and economic hardship, the UK tech sector has demonstrated its resilience. Recent GlobalData Analysis stated ‘Technology will have a vital role to play in our recovery from the pandemic. Businesses worried about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy may prefer to delay ambitious digital transformation projects, but that would be a mistake’. Hence, digital transformation is a foundational change and one that is vital to a tech-led driving huge potential for growth. The rapid adoption of digital technologies that were driven by the pandemic will continue into the recovery, and Public Sector organisations will continue to seek solutions that drive better outcomes.

UKCloud was created specifically to enable digital transformation for the public sector. It was recognised in 2017 with a Queen’s Award for Innovation and has continued to drive transformation and innovation across public sector evidenced by achieving the status as a Strategic Cloud Provider to UK Government in 2020 and the first technology company in the UK to receive the Social Value Quality Mark in 2021.

The challenge is that many IT solution providers to the UK Public Sector are yet to modernise and make that step change, shifting from mere software developer to trusted service provider. The continued growth of G-Cloud demonstrates that these providers have a significant opportunity to make it easy for Public Sector to embrace digital technologies like AI, IoT and automation to drive better outcomes for citizens. To achieve this, these tech providers need to take on the responsibility for security, availability, and performance by delivering their specialist software ‘as-a-service’.

Together with its community of innovative partners, UKCloud has long demonstrated the immense potential for digital transformation to improve services for citizens and value for taxpayers. UKCloud, together with its community of partners, is devoted to advancing the UK’s national digital capability with recent projects to deliver an extensive nationwide smart meter upgrade, Royal Navy training programs as well as an Above-Official Defence Programme.

UKCloud is an expert in driving the adoption of digital technologies across the UK public sector and provides trusted multi-cloud services that power innovative public sector technology which is delivered by its community of specialist solution providers.

There are three ways in which UKCloud’s new “Powered by” programme accelerates the success of public sector services delivered by the UK technology sector:

Innovate - UKCloud provides a secure, scalable and affordable multi-cloud platform which allows its partners to focus on driving innovation within the application for customers. UKCloud provides the safest platform for the most secure and sensitive systems through native connectivity to secure government networks (e.g., PSN, HSCN, RLI) as well as compliance with specific UK public sector standards such as NCSC Cloud Security Principles and the Technology Code of Practice. UKCloud uses cloud expertise and unparalleled public sector experience to ensure its partners never have to compromise the availability and integrity of the systems that internal and external customers depend on. UKCloud’s Proof-of-Concept toolkit is available to support the launch of partner solutions and enables feasibility checks to be carried out on its platforms. UKCloud offer a free, 30-day trial to help kickstart partner journeys.

Grow – UKCloud powers a diverse and complex ecosystem of over 300 specialist industry partners to the UK public sector. Telling the right story can highlight how partner offerings deliver impactful benefits, driving growth in the marketplace and value for the UK taxpayer. Co-branded marketing activities are available to all UKCloud partners, irrespective of size, and can be delivered to a receptive public sector audience, at the right time and in the right places. UKCloud has a wealth of expertise and documented resources which can be consumed by all partners via a secure portal. Resources available include sales and marketing collateral, technical expertise and product information.

Transform – UKCloud focuses solely on the UK public sector, meaning it can provide unique value and insight to support the digital transformation of its partners. It recognises that many innovative companies have passionate people but may require additional capability and capacity to accelerate and de-risk their transformation. Whether legacy workloads are moving to the cloud, or a more visionary cloud native strategy is being developed, UKCloud’s multi-cloud platform can support these digital transformations. With in-house expertise available to address the common risks associated with driving cost reduction, to delivering complex IT solutions, UKCloud can provide a tailored experience to give even the most innovative companies the support and confidence to excel in the public sector.

Selena Cooper, Director of Partners at UKCloud said, “I am excited that our new partner programme will provide opportunities for even more specialist IT providers to help make digital transformation happen across the public sector. UKCloud has already powered many partners to deliver genuine innovation to their customers – from large System Integrators into Defence and National Security through to specialist ISVs into Healthcare. We’re looking forward to helping the next wave of partners grow their businesses and drive better outcomes”

“Our partnership with UKCloud was formed by their ability to meet our strict requirements around data sovereignty and the sovereignty of those staff that operate and maintain their infrastructure. The move to UKCloud went incredibly smoothly from both a technology and regulatory point of view, which is something we appreciated greatly as our expansion and roll out into other areas has been hampered by COVID. Since becoming a partner, we have been delighted with their innovative and creative marketing initiatives, which have enabled us to promote our solutions effectively to a receptive public sector audience” said Heath Groves, CEO at Sundown Solutions.

To experience how UKCloud enables innovation though it partner ecosystem, please see its recent Innovation Summit here: https://ukcloud.com/virtual-summit-2021/

To find out more about why your organisation should partner with UKCloud partner, please visit https://ukcloud.com/partners.

