UKCloud strengthens its partnership with Microsoft by announcing new Azure based products and services designed to help public sector organisations overcome the complexity of digital transformation.

London – 20th December 2019 – UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across UK public sector, announce the general availability of two new Microsoft Azure capabilities – support for Azure public cloud and private Azure Stack Hub.

The Cloud First policy adopted by many organisations has ensured that cloud computing has become widely accepted as being highly scalable, resilient and flexible. But the challenges of retaining the right skills and capabilities to effectively operate in the cloud remain. Now there is growing concern across Europe about the increased risk of becoming over dependant on centrally operated hyperscale services. There is a growing need for multi-cloud, and Gartner’s ‘distributed cloud’ is set to be a key technology trend in 2020. Organisations want to run public cloud services within different datacentres to address both technical issues, and also regulatory challenges like data sovereignty.

UKCloud’s further investment in its Azure services help public sector organisations create hybrid cloud environments which harness the innovation of Microsoft Azure across public cloud, private cloud and secure cloud locations. As a specialist multi-cloud provider available via a variety of approved public sector procurement frameworks, UKCloud makes it simpler for organisations to access the breadth of Microsoft Azure’s capabilities in a flexible, compliant and controlled way.

Ian Capp, IT Director at London Business School said, “London Business School chose UKCloud as our partner due to a positive engagement and professional response during the procurement exercise. They demonstrated credible Azure Stack and Azure public knowledge, a close relationship with Microsoft and we liked their partnership approach to delivering the project. The UKCloud team have and continue to support London Business School in delivering our project ambitions, gone above and beyond where required and responded quickly and efficiently to project changes. We look forward to continuing our relationship with UKCloud based on trust, relationship and of course excellent technical expertise”.

In response to increasing demand from public sector organisations, UKCloud has expanded its award-winning customer services team. This includes its designated Service Delivery Managers and 24x7 Network Operations Centre (NOC), to now support customers with their Azure public environments within Microsoft’s own datacentres. This new capability builds on its extensive experience of building and operating complex infrastructure, and means UKCloud is uniquely suited to help plan, deliver and support customers as they undertake challenging IT transformation projects.

UKCloud is a Microsoft Gold Partner and is one of Microsoft’s Tier 1 Direct Cloud Service Providers. As founding members of the Azure Stack UK user group, and early adopters of the technology, UKCloud has become a specialist in Microsoft’s hybrid cloud and distributed cloud solutions. This helps organisations to meet commercial efficiency, data sovereignty, and connectivity requirements. As with all UKCloud’s multi-cloud technology stacks (including Oracle, Red Hat and VMware), Microsoft Azure Stack Hub is immediately available as a hosted service within its government-grade datacentre facilities which form part of the Crown Campus, as well as available for deployment on-premises or in 3rd party facilities.

To explore the use of private Azure Stack Hub or to integrate Azure public as part of a hybrid solution, please contact our team: info@ukcloud.com

- ends -

About UKCloud

UKCloud provide assured, agile and value-based true public and multi-cloud solutions that enable our customers to deliver enhanced performance through technology.

We believe in multi-cloud. Because there is no single cloud that delivers the choice and flexibility you need to support your diverse workloads, skills and tools, without compromise

We are open you’re never locked in. Because public sector deserves to benefit from plurality, competition and flexible commercial terms

We accelerate your safe passage to cloud. Because our UK experts have unrivalled experience of delivering government grade multi-cloud solutions

We enable collaboration within communities. Because the ability to access, share and reuse promotes maximum innovation and efficiency

UKCloud. Making Transformation Happen.

Additional information about UKCloud can be found at www.ukcloud.com or by following us on Twitter at @ukcloudltd, while information about UKCloud Health can be found at www.ukcloudhealth.com or on Twitter at @ukcloudhealth and information about UKCloudX can be found at www.ukcloudX.com or on Twitter at @ukcloudx

Media Contact

Ellie Robson-Frisby, Head of Marketing

E: erobsonfrisby@ukcloud.com M: 07775 538135