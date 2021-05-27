UKCloud strengthens its commitment to supporting Britain’s technology led economic recovery

London – 27th May 2021 – UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across UK public sector, has today announced a variety of significant investments as an exemplar of the potential of a tech-led recovery.

The British economy has faced a number of challenges in recent years, not least exiting the European Union and recovering for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Queen’s Speech earlier this month signalled the UK Government’s priority to, “deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before”, as captured in the Government’s policy paper, ‘Build Back Better: our plan for growth’. The paper sets out key elements of the plan which calls for the creation of new jobs, the development of new skills, the incentivisation of innovation and a shift to a sustainable net zero economy – all of which UKCloud, a strategic cloud provider to the public sector, will contribute to.

UKCloud has supported digital transformation from the beginning when the Cloud First policy was adopted in 2013. Over the last 10 years, UKCloud has delivered hundreds of digital transformation projects, and demand for its services significantly increased last year particularly in healthcare and defence. Indeed, UKCloud has recently been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Service’s Cloud Compute framework, validating its credentials as a hyperscale public cloud provider specialising in the needs of public sector organisations.

“Having supported the UK government’s digital transformation for more than a decade, we are uniquely able to offer the specific mix of relevant services and capabilities that public sector organisations value the most. The strength of our proposition is evidenced by record levels of demand, exceptionally high evaluation scores such as the Cloud Compute framework, and industry leading customer satisfaction. Our strategic investments demonstrate how the government’s commitment to social value is making a genuine difference to the UK economy and show how UKCloud can support the government in realising its ambition to become the world’s number one data destination” – Simon Hansford, CEO at UKCloud.

To support this continued growth, UKCloud is committed to a variety of strategic investments which are well aligned with the ‘Build Back Better’ plan:

People and Skills – UKCloud commits to increasing its headcount by almost 20%, creating high-quality new jobs in the UK across all areas of the organisation. UKCloud will continue its early careers programme which enables under-graduates and apprentices to develop valuable new skills with 23 students currently gaining skills and experience in their relevant fields and expects to take the next step on its Armed Forces covenant in support of military veterans soon. Many of these undergraduates and apprentices go on to full time roles at UKCloud and similar digital businesses. UKCloud is committed to being a destination employer and is frequently recognised as a ‘top company to work for’ via various independent rankings.

Digital Infrastructure – UKCloud continues to expand its cloud platform which now spans six secure UK data centres. A significant (almost 5x) increase in capital expenditure will support accelerated R&D, future-proofing and the introduction of new cloud services. UKCloud’s sovereign infrastructure already meets the government’s net zero aspiration as formalised in last year’s memorandum of understanding and despite being certified to provide Carbon Neutral Cloud Services since 2011 UKCloud has recently committed further by investing in part of the Co-Forest project thus gaining true Carbon Negative Status.

Innovation – UKCloud was granted the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation, specifically for its unique Cloud Management Platform which helps public sector organisations manage and protect their multi-cloud solutions. UKCloud has invested in a new catalogue of customer services which have delivered record levels of customer satisfaction (+50 Net Promoter Score in the most recent wave) and was awarded Best SME Cloud Computing Services Company and recently shortlisted as Cloud Service Provider of the Year 2021 by the DataCloud Global Awards.

“UKCloud’s modern culture has been key to maintaining morale and colleague wellbeing despite the stresses and challenges caused by the pandemic. We have seen exceptional levels of colleague engagement which has led to innovations such as ‘No Meetings Wednesdays’ and an exciting Hybrid Working model normalising a new balance between home-based and office-based environments. We’re often ranked as one of the top places to work which is testament to our commitment to enabling our colleagues to learn, develop and make a difference,’’ said Shaun Parris, HR Business Partner at UKCloud.

To meet this increasing demand for its services, UKCloud is actively seeking new people and new partners.

To learn more about the new roles being recruited visit ukcloud.com/careers.

To join the UKCloud Partner Programme and help deliver outcome-centric services to public sector organisations, visit ukcloud.com/partners.

To learn more about how UKCloud can help public sector organisations reduce the time, cost and risk of digital transformation contact info@ukcloud.com

About UKCloud

UKCloud is the trusted multi-cloud provider to the UK public sector and provides true multi-cloud solutions that enable public sector organisations to achieve better outcomes.

Doing the right thing . By delivering better services to citizens and better value for taxpayers, by reducing the time, costs, and risks of digital transformation

. By delivering better services to citizens and better value for taxpayers, by reducing the time, costs, and risks of digital transformation Accelerating digitalisation with local multi-cloud experts . Our award-winning customer support is here to help our customers throughout their journey with us.

. Our award-winning customer support is here to help our customers throughout their journey with us. Harnessing multiple cloud services . To help organisations use multi-cloud to address existing and legacy IT as well as cloud native applications.

. To help organisations use multi-cloud to address existing and legacy IT as well as cloud native applications. Uncompromising safety and integrity. As we believe the UKs public services are a national asset that needs protecting and nurturing.

UKCloud. Making Transformation Happen.

Additional information about UKCloud can be found at www.ukcloud.com or by following us on Twitter at @ukcloudltd, while information about UKCloud Health can be found at www.ukcloudhealth.com or on Twitter at @ukcloudhealth and information about UKCloudX can be found at www.ukcloudX.com or on Twitter at @ukcloudx.

