Cullingworth, UK, 20 August 2020 – The Scottish Government today introduces the Scottish Broadband Voucher Scheme (SBVS) to fixed wireless broadband operators during a UK Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (UKWISPA) @Home Members Meeting.

Fixed Wireless Access broadband has been identified as the most economic and fastest way to deliver high speed internet access in some of the most challenging parts of the country.

To extend superfast connectivity to reach 100% of premises as part of its R100 goal, the Scottish Government selected UKWISPA to host the industry briefing which attracted over 100 delegates from UKWISPA, INCA and ISPA.

David Burns, Chairman of UKWISPA commented, “UKWISPA warmly welcomes this initiative from the Scottish Government. Fixed Wireless Access broadband is an ideal solution for much of rural Scotland and our members will be working hard to connect as many properties as possible and to far exceed the speed target of 30 Mbps.”

The new SBVS is well suited to helping small local and community operators to build superfast networks in their areas. Today’s introduction to the scheme hosted by UKWISPA will help local fixed wireless providers subsidise the connections for the most difficult remaining properties in Scotland.

Burns added, “We would urge operators who wish to take part in the scheme to register as soon as possible for registration to be processed in time for the scheme’s full launch in September. In doing so, we believe the fixed wireless industry will have a key role in the success of extending connectivity to reach 100% of premises in Scotland.”

