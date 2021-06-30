MISSION HILLS, CA – June 30, 2021 - UNICOM Systems, Inc., a division of UNICOM Global, has released a new version of its enterprise project portfolio management (PPM) software, Focal Point version 7.4.3, which offers enhanced data analytics, visualization and reporting.

Focal Point is a comprehensive portfolio planning solution that market-driven teams use to make collaborative, objective decisions when delivering products, projects and services, to ensure they achieve the highest customer and business value. The software eliminates the complexity of managing information from multiple sources such as emails, documents and spreadsheets, providing a single, convenient location to work with business requirements, products and project data.

Sreejith Nishanth, Focal Point Development Manager

The new features are the latest in a continuous stream of performance, functionality and user interface improvements introduced by UNICOM Systems, with a strong focus on ease of use for project stakeholders at all levels.

“Focal Point is an important enabler for managing the many different projects and competing priorities that are part of any enterprise digital transformation program,” said Sreejith Nishanth, Focal Point Development Manager. “To keep all key stakeholders engaged it is vital to make the product really easy to use for business and technical teams, and that has been our development focus. This latest release continues to build on that foundation, delivering improved analytics and management reporting functionality.”

Key enhancements in version 7.4.3 include:

Export of data visualizations into Microsoft PowerPoint

To provide time savings for users when preparing management presentations and reports, charts and data tables generated in Focal Point can be exported directly into Microsoft PowerPoint slides, eliminating all manual effort. Additionally, the exported charts can be amended within PowerPoint to produce new data visualizations.

Attribute Statistics Groups

A new Attribute Statistics Groups facility delivers improved analytics by allowing users to group project data together in a more meaningful way. Users can define groups and sub-groups for different project attributes and data types. This allows information to be visualized in multiple ways to generate new insights and enable informed decision making.

Groups can be created based on an almost limitless range of attributes. For example, projects could be grouped by cost, with those below $100k defined as the ‘low cost’ group, those totalling between $100k and $500K rolled up into the ‘medium cost’ group and anything above $500k viewed in the ‘high cost’ group.

Revamped multi-editing of elements

A new user interface delivers usability and performance gains including easier in-line editing of all project attributes, with fewer mouse clicks.

View enhancements

A variety of view enhancements help project teams to uncover new insights and trends. For example, a new dynamic filters facility enables users to quickly change the visibility of specific project attributes. With less relevant data filtered out, users can focus on the information that is most important, making it easier to analyze.

About Focal Point

Focal Point, along with System Architect®, is a key player in the Enterprise Architecture and Product Portfolio Management domains, helping customers make strategic decisions at the enterprise level and providing increased business value at delivery. Additionally, Focal Point works with the UNICOM Universal Gateway (UniGW®), a management dashboard designed to provide real-time views into operational business performance. This approach enables strategic decision making and delivers insights from the massive amount of data erupting from new technologies such as big data, video analysis and IoT.

All trademarks referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

