Beaverton, US, 25 August 2021: HomeGrid Forum has welcomed U.S. operator DISH Network as its newest Board Member.

DISH provide television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. With revenues in excess of US$15 billion, DISH is a Fortune 200 company.

DISH joined HomeGrid Forum to become an active contributor to the development of G.hn and is highly interested in monitoring G.hn benefits for different network topologies as they evolve. With a track record of innovation, HomeGrid Forum aims to utilize G.hn to extend the coverage and access within the home.

“We are delighted to welcome DISH to the HomeGrid Forum Board, as we mark the beginning of G.hn innovation for supporting satellite operators interested in the 5G FWA coexistence with Satellite TV on existing coax wiring delivering multi-Gigabit speeds,” said HomeGrid Forum President, Livia Rosu. “To enact true change, we require leading operators and manufacturers to actively contribute to shaping the evolution of G.hn, whether that be for satellite or fiber extension deployments. This is an exciting time for G.hn and we look forward to working with DISH, our first member from the satellite sector.”

Forecasts by ABI Research show that there will be around 3.6 million subscribers to satellite broadband by the end of this year, as satellite promises to improve broadband penetration significantly worldwide. However, it is crucial operators ensure the best service possible by utilizing G.hn technology as a strong technology backbone, which will guarantee 100 percent coverage within the home, for all devices.

G.hn is highly adaptable, scalable and is truly interoperable with a large number of different devices, making it ideal for supporting satellite deployments. By working through the existing copper wiring within a home, including powerline, phoneline, coaxial cables and twisted pairs, HomeGrid Forum members use G.hn to improve access for satellite services regardless of the building structure or conditions and ensure an overall higher quality internet experience for all users.

“We’re excited to work with HomeGrid Forum and our fellow members to monitor the benefits and unleash the potential that G.hn can bring,” said Paul Keator, Principal Engineer – System Architecture, DISH Network and Board Member of HomeGrid Forum. “We value the opportunity to play an active role in driving innovation through the Forum’s world-renowned certification program, sharing of expertise and ideas with other organizations within the G.hn ecosystem that have already deployed Gigabit connectivity on G.hn coax.”

