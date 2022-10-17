Long-term agreement and volume in the seven-digit range

Möglingen, October 17, 2022. USU has been commissioned to deliver and implement central IT and service management solutions as part of a tender for a major IT outsourcing project. The customer is an international IT service provider that exclusively provides all IT services for a major infrastructure company as an external IT provider. USU emerged successful among international competitors thanks to its effective, integrated overall solution and the most economical bid.

The framework agreement has an initial term of five years, with an option for extension. As well as USU’s solutions for software asset management, IT service management and knowledge management, it also covers a wide range of service packages. It has a total volume in the mid-seven digit euro range.

The implementation project was launched in September 2022, with the solutions introduced in stages. Initially, the plan is to roll out service and knowledge management to 600 users and software license management to about 5,000 servers.

“We are delighted to have gained the trust of another international customer. The contract also shows that our “One USU” strategy is effective, as pooling our established IT solutions into an integrated comprehensive solution was key to being awarded the contract, said USU Management Board member Dr. Benjamin Strehl.

